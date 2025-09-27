Netflix Reveals Hit Show Is Returning for New Season

A hit Netflix show is coming back for another season.

The streaming giant announced on Friday that adult animated horror sitcom Haunted Hotel has been renewed for Season 2.

News of the renewal comes a week after the series premiered on Sept. 19. Haunted Hotel centers “on a single mother of two who struggles to run the Undervale, a hotel that happens to be haunted. Luckily, she has some help from her estranged brother… who is now one of the ghosts and thinks his fellow phantoms have some pretty good ideas.”

Created by Matt Roller, Haunted Hotel’s voice cast includes Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides, and Jimmi Simpson. The quick renewal is not so surprising. Although it only has a 73% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it does have a 94% audience score, meaning fans have been eating it up. And Netflix certainly took notice.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Netflix and an amazingly talented cast and crew to bring to life the stories of the dead, the evil, and the struggling hospitality workers at the Undervale Hotel,” Roller, who also serves as showrunner, told Netflix in a statement.

“Haunted Hotel is wildly inventive and I’m very grateful to Matt, Chris, Dan, and their team for bringing their talents to Netflix,” added Billy Wee, Netflix Director of Adult Animation. “They are phenomenal collaborators, and I can’t wait for fans all over the world to experience this hilarious show.”

Haunted Hotel (L to R) Natalie Palamides as Esther, Skyler Gisondo as Ben, Will Forte as Nathan, Jimmi Simpson as Abaddon and Eliza Coupe as Katherine in Haunted Hotel. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Roller also serves as executive producer alongside Chris McKenna, Dan Harmon, and Steve Levy. Erica Hayes is the supervising director. Additional information on the second season has not been given, but fans should be excited to know that much more will be on the way for Haunted Hotel.

Meanwhile, the animated series is the latest to receive good news from Netflix. The streamer has also renewed Ransom Canyon, The Hunting Wives, Leanne, One Piece, Wednesday, and much more. Of course, Netflix has also canceled a lot of shows, as per usual, but at least there will still be a lot in store coming up.

The wait for Haunted Hotel might be a long one, but since the first season only just released, it won’t be so bad. Viewers can always celebrate by streaming the 10-episode season now and coming up with theories as to what will happen at Undervale Hotel next.