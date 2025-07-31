Netflix Renews New Show for Season 2 Before Any Episodes Ever Air

A new Netflix show is already coming out of the gate on a strong note after the streamer renewed it for Season 2.

Long Story Short has scored a renewal ahead of its series premiere on Aug. 22, Deadline reports.

The series comes from BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and is an animated comedy “about one family, over time. Jumping through the years, we follow the Schwooper siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again, chronicling their triumphs, disappointments, joys, and compromises.” The voice cast includes Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, Ben Feldman, Abbi Jacobson, Max Greenfield, Angelique Cabral, and Nicole Byer. Dave Franco and Micahela Dietz recur.

“Wow! A Season 2?!” Bob-Waksberg told Tudum. “And Season 1 hasn’t even come out yet! It must be a REALLY good show. I can’t wait to watch it when it premieres on Netflix, Friday, Aug. 22! Let’s all do that!”

Much of BoJack Horseman’s team also works on Long Story Short. Lisa Hanawalt is the supervising producer, and Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen executive produce for Tornante Television. Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley from animation studio ShadowMachine serve as co-executive producers.

At the time of Long Story Short’s announcement, Bob-Waksberg told Netflix, “It is legitimately a thrill and an honor to be back doing what I love most: drafting enthusiastic pull quotes for press releases to Hollywood trade publications. Who says you can’t go home again?!”

Long Story Short (L to R) Ben Feldman as Avi Schwooper, Abbi Jacobson as Shira Schwooper and Nicole Byer as Kendra in Long Story Short. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Long Story Short getting an early renewal before the series even premieres is not so surprising considering who is behind the show. Raphael Bob-Waksberg is known for creating the fellow Netflix animated comedy BoJack Horseman, which ran for six seasons from 2014 to 2020 and earned nominations for the Critics’ Choice Awards, Creative Arts Emmys and Primetime Emmys, Saturn Awards, and more.

It will probably be a while until Season 2 is here, but the wait will be worth it, especially since there is still the first season to look forward to. There’s a reason why Netflix gave it an early renewal, and fans will soon be able to see what Long Story Short is all about when the animated comedy premieres on Netflix on Aug. 22. In the meantime, subscribers can watch all six seasons of BoJack Horseman, streaming on Netflix.