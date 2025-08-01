Netflix Canceled 4 Shows This Month

HGTV isn’t the only network making major lineup changes. The home improvement network axed seven of their shows, with many of its stars speaking out in shock, and Netflix has followed suit.

The streaming service canceled four of its popular shows. One of which had major streaming numbers but was given the boot after only one season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Queer Eye

Queer Eye, which is shooting its final season in Washington D.C., is ending at the conclusion of its milestone 10th season. On Wednesday, July 9, the streamer announced on Instagram that the forthcoming season is its last. “10 seasons. Fab Five. One last go ‘round,” the post read. Several of its stars penned heartwarming posts about its run and the show’s legacy.

On his Instagram, Tan France reflected on the show’s end. “First day of the FINAL season of Queer Eye. It’s been a long, beautiful journey we’ve been on, and I truly appreciate all of the love and support for our little show, that changed my life in ways I never thought possible,” he said, per TODAY.

The Residence

Despite good reviews, The Residence, a murder mystery series led by Uzo Aduba, is not returning for a sophomore season. Multiple reports note the show was pulled due to primarily high production costs and a lack of cultural impact. The star-studded cast contributed to high costs, per Deadline.

Pulse

Also being canceled after just one season is the medical drama, Pulse. The series was Netflix’s first try at a medical procedural, drawing over 20.2 million views and 162.1 million total viewing hours in its first four weeks of release. It was reportedly cancelled due to a lot of competition in the medical drama space, and overall low viewership numbers.

No Good Deed



There are currently no plans for No Good Deed to return, but it’s reportedly not officially cancelled. Instead, the show is said to be on an indefinite hiatus, per TV Line.