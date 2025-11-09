Netflix Reveals Cast for ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff

Stranger Things may be ending soon, but the next chapter for Hawkins is right around the corner.

Deadline reports that the cast for the upcoming animated spinoff Tales from ’85 has been announced.

Premiering in 2026 on Netflix, Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 will star Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, EJ (Elisha) Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will, and Brett Gipson as Hopper. The voice cast also includes Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. (L to R) Ben Plessala as Will, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Luca Diaz as Mike and Elisha Williams as Lucas in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

The new series takes place between Seasons 2 and 3 of Stranger Things in the stark winter of 1985, “where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town.” Eric Robles serves as showrunner and executive producer. Creators Matt and Ross Duffer also executive produce alongside Hilry Leavitt for Upside Down Pictures, Shawn Levy via 21 Laps, and Dan Cohen.

“When we started talking about was there anything else we wanted to do with Stranger Things, this was one of our first ideas,” Ross said in a featurette. Matt added, “The idea was kind of to evoke a feeling of an ‘80s cartoon.”

“What we’ve been able to capture is the magic of Hawkins in a new way,” said Robles. He went on to explain that “nothing is quite as they thought it was” for the characters.

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 was first announced in April and marks the first direct spin-off of Stranger Things. “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with –– the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues,” the Duffers told Tudum when the show was announced.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things will be coming to an end with its fifth and final season. Consisting of four episodes, Part 1 premieres on Nov. 26, followed by Part 2 on Christmas with three episodes. The series finale will drop on New Year’s Eve, both on Netflix and in select theaters. The theater locations have not yet been announced, but that should be revealed in the coming weeks. The world of Stranger Things is not yet over, and it should be interesting to see what kind of things the kids got up to in the stark winter of ’85 when the animated spinoff premieres in 2026.