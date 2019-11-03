Netflix Reportedly Cancels Jason Momoa Series ‘Frontier’ After 3 Seasons

After three seasons, Netflix has reportedly canceled one of its most underrated series, Frontier, starring Jason Momoa. According to several sources at What’s on Netflix, the Canadian produced historical drama chronicling the North American fur trade in late 1700s Canada, never got the greenlight for Season 4. The series, which premiered in 2016 and aired its season three finale in 2018, was co-produced by Discovery Canada and the channel’s first original scripted series that landed at Netflix.

While Momoa himself first shared that Season 4 was on the way this past January in an Instagram post and is “gonna get dark,” several of his fellow cast members shared news that it’s not happening, per What’s on Netflix. Co-star, Jessica Matten posted about the show earlier this spring, admitting how the new season would not be returning to Netflix or Discovery Canada. In light of the news, Momoa subsequently posted an Instagram Story, saying “Rest in peace Declan,” which refers to his character in Frontier.

Momoa portrayed Declan Harp, a part-Irish, part-Cree outlaw who is campaigning to breach the Hudson Bay’s Company monopoly on the fur trade issue in Canada, which has become corrupt and engages in illegal activities to enrich itself.

The cancellation isn’t complete bad news for Momoa, who is now starring in the Apple+ series, See, which sees a dystopian society where the human race is blind and society has to find new ways to interact, build, hunt and survive. All of that is challenged though when a set of twins is born with sight. In an interview with Metro.co.uk, the 40-year-old actor said his new role is one he’s “always wanted to do.”

“I’ve always felt I’ve been cheated in a lot of the things I’ve done,” Momoa said, alluding to his breakout role on Game of Thrones, playing Khal Drago, the leader of the Dothraki. Although the role made him a household name, he only appeared in the HBO show’s first season and now eight years later, feels a bit “cheated” by the show.

“You try to show a little bit of color in there, you know, with Conan but no one wants to see Conan crying and with Drogo, he died before any of that stuff could happen,” he added. “In Frontier all his family were killed and it was about the revenge of it all. In this it’s just beautiful because you see the whole arc of it all.”

Continually humbled by every experience as evidenced by his social media and interactions with fans, Momoa has gone on to ever greater success since his past projects. The actor was cast as Aquaman in the DC Comics movies for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In 2018, his solo movie dominated the box office during the holiday season, prompting Warner Bros. to greenlighted a sequel that will hit theaters in December 2022.

All three seasons of Frontier are available to stream on Netflix. See is now available to stream on Apple TV+.