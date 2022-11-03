Netflix Renews Hit Comic Book Series for Second Season

Neil Gaiman readers who have longed for a successful screen adaptation of The Sandman comics finally got their wish with the Netflix series. The show was also a success with the streamer's subscribers, earning the show a second season on Tuesday. The Sandman is based on the DC Comics series created by Gaiman and artists Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg.

DC Comics' official Twitter page accidentally leaked the news early on Tuesday. "The dream continues. [The Sandman] will return with new episodes based on multiple volumes of the Neil Gaiman graphic novel to explore even more stories of the Endless," the tweet read before it was deleted. Deadline later confirmed the show was renewed for a second season.

(Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

Gaiman also called out a critic on Twitter for sharing a debunked rumor that the show was canceled. "It's pretty good to be me. I mean, at least I can spot a fake Twitter account," the novelist wrote in one tweet Tuesday.

The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge as Lord Morpheus/Dream, the personification of dreams and a member of the seven Endless. He was captured in an occult ritual in 1916 and finally escapes after 106 years in captivity. He sets on a journey to restore order in the Dreaming. Boyd Holbrook also stars as the Corinthian, while Vivienne Acheampong plays Lucienne. Patton Oswalt voices Matthew the Raven, and David Thewlis plays John Dee. Gwendoline Christie recurs as Lucifer Morningstar.

Gaiman is heavily involved in the series. He developed the project with David S. Goyer and Allen Heinberg. Gaiman, Heinberg, Goyer, and Mike Bater are executive producers on the show. DC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television, PurePop Inc., The Black Corporation, and Phantom Four are the studios behind the show.

The Sandman's first 10 episodes debuted on Aug. 5, with a surprise bonus episode released on Aug. 19. Netflix subscribers watched 69.5 million hours of the show during its first week of release, jumping to 127.5 million during its second.

In an August interview with Rolling Stone, Gaiman predicted that, although the show is very expensive to produce, it was on track to get a Season 2 renewal because of the huge viewership numbers. "This is not a cheap show. This is the opposite of a cheap show. This is dead expensive," Gaiman said. "And that means that in order to be renewed, we have to perform as well as everybody could possibly, possibly hope. So everybody is very hopeful. It's all looking great. We're certainly on track for it. But it's all about how we do over the month after release."