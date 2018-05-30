Netflix Renews ‘The Rain’ for Second Season

Netflix has forecasted another season of Danish apocalyptic drama The Rain, the streaming giant renewing the original series for a second season.

Netflix subscribers will be able to delve into another season of an apocalyptic world when The Rain returns for its sophomore run, with the streaming giant announcing Wednesday that the series has been renewed for a second season.

“We’re really excited to team up with the talented cast and our team of amazing creators for another season,” Kelly Luegenbiehl, vice president of international originals for Netflix, said, according to Variety. “The Rain has a relatable and human story at its core and touches on universal themes everyone can identify with. The fact that season 1 reached audiences all over the world, proves once again that strong stories can transcend borders.”

The series, which debuted on Netflix in early May, is set six years after a virus carried in the rain wipes out almost all of the human race in Scandinavia and carries a simple tagline : “Stay dry, stay alive.” Following Siblings Simone and Rasmus, who emerge from a bunker after those six years, as they join a group of young survivors, the series shows the group traversing their way through the country, discovering that all remnants of civilization are gone.

The series, created by Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen, and Christian Potalivo, stars Alba August (Reliance), Mikkel Boe Følsgaard (A Royal Affair, The Legacy), Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen (Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes), Lars Simonsen (The Bridge, Brotherhood), Iben Hjejle (High Fidelity), Angela Bundalovic (Dark Horse, Blood Sisters), Sonny Lindberg (The Legacy, Anti), Jessica Dinnage (The Guilty, The Man), Lukas Løkken (One-Two-Three Now!) and Johannes Kuhnke (Force Majeure).

The Rain is set to begin production on season 2 later this year.

The series is just one of several foreign series renewed or picked up by the streaming giant. At a showcase event in Rome, the Los Gatos, California-based company announced series and movies from Germany, Spain, and the U.K. were being brought to the service.

“Our belief is that great storytelling transcends borders. When stories from different countries, languages and cultures find a worldwide platform where the only limitation is the creator’s imagination, then unique, yet universal, stories emerge that are embraced by a global audience,” Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said.

Among the new additions are a French series titled Mortel, which tells the story of a group of teenagers bound together by supernatural forces, Luna Nera, an Italian series set in the 17th century, and Italian original movie Rimetti A Noi I Nostri Debiti (Forgive Us Our Debts).