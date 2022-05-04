Netflix Renews Romantic Drama Series for Season 3

✖

Sweet Magnolias is coming back for a third season. Netflix has renewed the romantic drama series for another season starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley, reports Variety. The show, based on Sherryl Woods' popular series of novels, follows lifelong best friends Maddie (Swisher), Dana Sue (Elliott) and Helen (Headley) juggling their lives in the small town of Serenity, South Carolina.

Also returning for the third season are showrunner and executive producer Sheryl J. Anderson, and executive producer Dan Paulson. "We're thrilled to be embarking on our third season for Netflix, and we're looking forward to returning to Serenity," he said in a statement to Variety Wednesday. Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias certainly left fans with plenty of cliffhangers.

While mourning the loss of Miss Frances (Cindy Karr) at her funeral, Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) asks Helen to marry him, despite her relationship with Erik (Dion Johnstone). Meanwhile, Maddie learns that her ex-husband Bill (Chris Klein) is Isaac's (Chris Medlin) biological father, and her love interest Cal (Justin Bruening) has gotten arrested. Dana Sue, meanwhile, realized her relationship with Jeremy (Chase Anderson) wasn't meant to be, and she decided to make it work with Ronnie (Brandon Quinn).

"To me, their souls just align," Elliott told TV Line in February of the reunited couple's roller coaster romance. "They're just matched, and I don't know how you don't root for two souls that are so meant to be." But is there smooth sailing ahead? Or will Ronnie's past come back to haunt him? Fans even wonder if the woman who slashed Dana Sue's tires in the series finale could be the one with whom he was unfaithful. "I was alarmed and excited," Elliott said of the unnamed woman. "Hopefully we'll be given a third season and we can figure out who she is. I'm just as curious as everybody else."

Anderson told the outlet she's keeping fans wondering for now about the newcomer's mysterious arrival, noting only that the woman "has a past in common with our ladies and some other folks in town." The showrunner noted, "She's been away for a while, but she has come back with an agenda. She has come home to settle some scores."