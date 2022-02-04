‘Sweet Magnolias’: Fans React to Season 2 Debut of the Netflix Treat

Netflix subscribers have a good treat as Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias dropped on Friday, Feb. 4. The show follows lifelong friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity in South Carolina. It’s based on the novel series of the same title by Sherryl Woods. Since Season 1’s end, fans have been waiting for its return.

Season 1 ended in May 2020 as the world was home and shut-in due to quarantine restrictions. The season ended with a cliffhanger when Maddie received a call that her son Ty’s (Carson Rowland) car was involved in a major accident. Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen arrive on the scene to discover Maddie’s youngest son, Kyle (Logan Allen), was the one driving. Paramedics advised her that they were still trying to retrieve an unidentified passenger from the vehicle.

Season 2 picks off the night of the accident as the friends and parents are at the hospital trying to figure out what happened. The accident and kids’ involvement has everyone on edge, as more unexpected news is revealed by the episode’s end.

Headley told Us Weekly that the anticipation from the fans made the cast even more excited about this season. “The funny part about it is that some of those questions that everybody [was] dying to know, I feel as though those are kind of almost trivial,” the Broadway star said. “Like, ‘Oh, well, I wanna know, for instance, who’s in the car, who’s in the car?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, you’ll find out who’s in the car, and that’s by itself some drama. However, there’s a lot more drama coming down.’ So, I think [fans] will be satisfied, and they’ll be happy.”

Now that the second season has finally been released, fans have been glued to their devices watching. The feedback on social media is everything. Some fans are even making predictions for what’s going to happen in season 3.

Watching in one setting

Fans are making it no secret that binging the new season is the way to go. Why torture oneself and spread out all 10 episodes when you don’t have to?

Heather Headley for the win

Headley’s character and performance on the show is a fan favorite. She delivers each line with conviction.

Give Helen the life she deserves

Heather (Headley) finds out some life-changing news in Season 2. It makes fans of the show root for her relationship with Erik (Dion Johnstone) even more as their “friendship” progresses.

All of the essentials

Fans are getting all of their blankets and snacks ready to binge 10 hours of the new season. Hopefully, a season 3 doesn’t take as long.

Thanks for the new sayings

The show puts such an emphasis on community. The way they take care of one another has everyone watching wanting to do better.

It’s the small things

Even the introduction to the show has fans smiling. Hopefully, it doesn’t change in future seasons to come.