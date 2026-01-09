Netflix Renews Popular Series for Season 8

Black Mirror will return for an eighth season on Netflix.

“Black Mirror will return, and hopefully it’ll be more Black Mirror than ever,” creator Charlie Brooker announced via Netflix’s Tudum in an interview published Friday, adding, “I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it.”

“So, that’s exciting,” he continued. “That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away.”

While Brooker didn’t share any other details of the upcoming season, he said that he’s approaching it the same way he approaches every other season.

“It’s a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story. I’ll often think of, ‘Well, what haven’t we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? … Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?’” Brooker said. “We’ll find out. Very unlikely you’ll ever see a Black Mirror hoedown.”

The Black Mirror Season 8 announcement comes ahead of Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, at which Season 7 is up for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, with Rashida Jones and Paul Giamatti picking up acting nominations for their roles in the episodes “Common People” and “Eulogy,” respectively.

“It was a pleasant surprise and an honor,” Brooker said of the nominations. “I mean, obviously, I don’t experience human emotion, but as much as I can emulate it, I was pleased.”

Black Mirror initially premiered on Channel 4 in 2011 before moving to Netflix after two seasons and a special in 2016. Season 7 premiered on the streamer in April 2025.