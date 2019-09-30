Why Netflix Canceled ‘Bojack Horseman,’ According to Star Aaron Paul

Aaron Paul shed some new light on the cancellation of BoJack Horseman this weekend as fans continue to process the news. Netflix announced that the beloved animated series would be coming to an end after its upcoming season, and many were devastated. Paul admitted that he was not thrilled either.

Paul’s tweet came in response to a fan who was sad to hear that BoJack Horseman was ending. Season 6 of the series will be released in two parts, and after that it will be over. The news broke on Friday with the release of the new trailer.

“THIS SERIES IS THE ONLY THING KEEPING ME TOGETHER, PLEASE IT ABSOLUTELY CANNOT END!!!” one fan tweeted at Paul. “I BEG YOU!”

“We had a wonderful time making Bojack. Couldn’t be more proud,” Paul responded. “Fell in love with these characters just like everyone else did but sadly Netflix thought it was time to close the curtains and so here we are. They gave us a home for 6 beautiful years. Nothing we could do about it.”

Reactions to Paul’s tweet were mixed, as fans debated whether he was calling Netflix out for the cancellation, and to what extent. Netflix has been dealing with a legion of angry fans this year, as it has canceled numerous beloved series. However, as Paul is also starring in an upcoming Netflix movie, some argued that he could not be all that angry with the company over BoJack Horseman.

Others argued that it was not too soon to say goodbye to the series. BoJack Horseman is ending with six seasons — twice as many as other Netflix shows have gotten. Some fans felt that the show had had a satisfactory run, and that it was fair to say goodbye so that other shows could take its place.

Of course, as with any cancellation, there were many factors at play. Many on Twitter pointed to the animation studio that makes BoJack Horseman, which unionized earlier this summer. Shadowmachine ratified a union contract with The Animation Guild in June, according to a report by Cartoon Brew, and some fans on Twitter speculated that this played a part in the cancellation decision.

Whatever the case, BoJack Horseman is far from over. The series has a whole season’s worth of story left to tell, and if the trailer is any indication, it is going to be as bizarre and emotional as ever. The new episodes apparently find BoJack (Will Arnett) in rehab, working out his issues in letters written to his friends.

Meanwhile, Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris) tries to juggle life and work as a single mother, while Diane (Alison Brie) takes on yet another world-changing writing project. Paul, of course, returns as the unflappable Todd, who will face family drama and at least on fist fight in the new season.



BoJack Horseman Season 6 Part 1 premieres on Oct. 25 on Netflix. Part 2 arrives on Jan. 31, 2020.