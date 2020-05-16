John McEnroe Narrates Netflix's New Show 'Never Have I Ever,' and No One Saw It Coming
Netflix has a new coming-of-age series about an Indian American teenager, Never Have I Ever. The 10-part series is loosely based on Mindy Kaling's childhood, but it features a surprising narrator. Longtime tennis star John McEnroe, who had a notorious temper during his career, provides the voice of the series.
According to Variety, this decision was made when McEnroe met Kaling at a Vanity Fair Oscar Party. She approached the tennis great and pitched the idea of having him narrate the series. McEnroe didn't actually know if this project would happen, but he was willing to sign on. "This was an incredible opportunity to see if I could bring some humor and something different to what I normally do and what people were expecting for a narrator," McEnroe said about his decision.
When viewers tuned in and watched Never Have I Ever, they were caught off-guard by McEnroe's voice. This was very jarring and caused confusion at times, but the majority of people absolutely loved the decision. They believed that the tennis star added some unique entertainment value, and they couldn't get enough.
Is this John McEnroe narrating Never Have I Ever? Why is he narrating?— James Johnson (@jjohnson9109) May 9, 2020
John McEnroe narrating ‘Never have I ever’ is one of the oddest and most delightful choices.— Melissa Attree (@MelAttree) May 3, 2020
John McEnroe as the narrator on Never Have I Ever is...inspired. the best casting of this decade.— julia gulia (@ParisEsther) April 29, 2020
Actually. I laughed my ass off at this show. He did fantastic.— Lauren Petersen (@CallHerLola89) April 30, 2020
I hope your day is as unexpectedly delightful as the John McEnroe narration in @mindykaling's 'Never Have I Ever.'— Caira Conner (@CairaConner) May 3, 2020
The sports legend had always been so interesting on court and to listen to him narate was mind blowing🥰— vasugi (@vasugiyohan) May 4, 2020
I just watched a new Netflix series. I was surprised that John McEnroe is narrating "Never Have I Ever"— 😂 (@jamiepatrice60) May 2, 2020
i have been super bummed about Wimbledon being cancelled this year but then never have i ever got john mcenroe to narrate and it sort of felt like wimbledon so thanks world 😘— Anyaaa🙈 (@AnyaFrances10) April 28, 2020
Lana and I were hurtin' for a new sitcom after finishing PEN15, and we finally found Never Have I Ever, which is hilariously and inexplicably narrated by John McEnroe? It works, it's fun.— Wendy (@branwenshoop) May 12, 2020
Really pretty furious at everyone who said Never Have I Ever is awesome without mentioning the fact that John McEnroe is the narrator. Would have jumped into this show WAY sooner.— Rob Fox III (@RobFoxThree) May 15, 2020
I’m only halfway through the pilot of Never Have I Ever and I’m already completely in the tank for this show. (Although it had me at “Out of the blue, John McEnroe is the narrator.”)— Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) April 30, 2020
The choice of Johnny Mac is inspired. The show is just what I need now...— Jonathan Coleman (@jonacoles) April 30, 2020
Love, but: McEnroe gets tired and the ep with Samberg was such a delightful surprise and change— Becky Silber (@rrsilber) April 30, 2020
John McEnroe has me laughing every time he speaks. It kind of breaks the fourth wall in a perfect way— Mindy Mervis 🐘❤️🐘 (@mindymerv) April 30, 2020