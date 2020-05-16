John McEnroe Narrates Netflix's New Show 'Never Have I Ever,' and No One Saw It Coming

Netflix has a new coming-of-age series about an Indian American teenager, Never Have I Ever. The 10-part series is loosely based on Mindy Kaling's childhood, but it features a surprising narrator. Longtime tennis star John McEnroe, who had a notorious temper during his career, provides the voice of the series.

According to Variety, this decision was made when McEnroe met Kaling at a Vanity Fair Oscar Party. She approached the tennis great and pitched the idea of having him narrate the series. McEnroe didn't actually know if this project would happen, but he was willing to sign on. "This was an incredible opportunity to see if I could bring some humor and something different to what I normally do and what people were expecting for a narrator," McEnroe said about his decision.

When viewers tuned in and watched Never Have I Ever, they were caught off-guard by McEnroe's voice. This was very jarring and caused confusion at times, but the majority of people absolutely loved the decision. They believed that the tennis star added some unique entertainment value, and they couldn't get enough.