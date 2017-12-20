Netflix Renews ‘Dark’ For Second Season

Netflix recently announced that they have renewed the original series Dark for a second season.

The series, which some have been compared to Stranger Things and It, is the streaming giant's first ever German language production, according to Deadline, and it's been a huge hit.

Kelly Luegenbiehl, Vice President of International Originals for Netflix, spoke about the series and said, "When we first heard about Dark, we realized very early on that we hadn't seen anything like this show before — in Germany or anywhere else in the world."

"Dark is a testament that great storytelling transcends geography. We're excited that our members around the globe are captivated by the mysterious world of Winden, and will now be able to continue to see how the story unfolds," Luegenbiehl added.

The series' showrunners, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, also commented on Dark's whirlwind success, saying that they are "overwhelmed by the response" and "thrilled that our story has been a success with a global audience."

"Viewers have been captivated by the secrets of our protagonists and have taken delight in unravelling the various puzzles that the story presents. To know that we will now embark on our next journey is, for us showrunners, a dream come true. And our fans can be sure that we have plenty of surprises in store for the second season of Dark," the duo concluded.

Dark tells the story of a four families in a German town whose lives are thrown into chaos by the disappearance of two children and subsequent supernatural revelations.

All 10 episodes of season one are now streaming on Netflix.