Netflix Removing Beloved Betty White Project Just Days After Her Death

Netflix will be missing a bit of Betty White’s magic soon. Days after she passed away at the age of 99, Netflix will be removing Pioneers of Television: Betty White — First Lady of Television. The special was originally produced by PBS.

Betty White — First Lady of Television came out in 2018. You’ll have to act fast if you want to watch it on Netflix. The streaming service revealed that the special will leave the platform on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The documentary followed White’s extensive career. Of course, it particularly focused on her television work including her roles on Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

The film chronicles many of the historic “firsts” that White achieved in her career, namely the fact that she was the first woman to star in a sitcom, the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination, and the first woman to produce a national television show. Incredibly enough, White was also the first woman to appear on television ever, as she appeared on an experimental broadcast back in the 1930s. Betty White — First Lady of Television is one of the many specials produced about the beloved actor’s life. In fact, another documentary feature, Betty White 100-Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, is set to be released on Jan. 17, which would have been her 100th birthday.

On New Year’s Eve, it was reported that White died. She reportedly died while at her home. Following her death, her longtime agent and friend Jeff Witjas confirmed the cause of her death. He also disputed claims about her death, including that it was supposedly the result of receiving a COVID-19 booster vaccine. An image recently spread on social media that claims that White told her followers, “Eat healthy and get all your vaccines. I just got boosted today.” Witjas said that “Betty never said this.”

“Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized – that is not the life she lived,” Witjas told PEOPLE. “She never said that regarding the booster. Betty died of natural causes. She did not have the booster three days before she died.”