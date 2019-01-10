Netflix Releases ‘One Day at a Time’ Season 3 Trailer

The wait for new episodes of One Day at a Time is almost over, but we’ll just be watching the trailer on repeat until February.

Netflix released a full trailer for the upcoming third season of their beloved family comedy series, and Feb. 8 could not come soon enough.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The trailer teases more of the lovable shenanigans we’ve come to love from the Alvarez family, as well as some noteworthy guest stars, including the debut of Gloria Estefan’s Mirtha, the estranged sister of Rita Moreno’s Lydia.

The trailer also shows Penelope (Justina Machado) reuniting with her cousins Estellita and Pilar, played by Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars, Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz.

The trailer also gives a preview to an upcoming family vacation and gives fans a first look at Penelope’s next big love interest (played by Alex Quijano) as she moves on from her Season 2 relationship with Max.

According to Deadline, co-creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett will be making her onscreen debut on the series for two episodes of the new season playing the role of Nicole, the new woman in Penelope’s ex-husband Victor’s (James Martinez) life.

Calderon Kellett will also be directing the final two episodes of the season.

The series is a modern remake of a classic sitcom of the same name, this time updated and focused on a Cuban American family. The cast includes Machado, Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz and Stephen Tobolowsky.

Norman Lear executive produces the series along with co-showrunners Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, Michael Garcia and Brent Miller.

Along with being a sitcom, the show has also been known for tackling difficult subjects such as depression, PTSD and other hardships. In an interview in 2018, Machado revealed tacking those kinds of stories were one of the reasons she was excited to join the show.

“I love stuff like that. Are you kidding me, I’m an actress! I get so excited when I see something that I can get into. I think it was not that difficult to prepare for it,” Machado said. “I don’t suffer from depression but I certainly have days where I’m down and I feel like I’ve gotta stay inside and just regroup. But I just think life prepared me for that. I know a lot of people that suffer from it, and just life prepared for it.”

One Day at a Time Season 3 will be available to stream Feb. 8. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.