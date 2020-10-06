Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 9)

This weekend, the Netflix library is getting a little bigger. Beginning on Friday and continuing through Sunday, the streaming giant will be stocking a total of six new titles to its library. All of the new additions, which thankfully don’t come with any losses, are Netflix original series, films, and specials, keeping in line with the streamer’s efforts to make a push for original content amid the streaming wars. While this weekend's additions are light, especially in comparison to the dozens of titles that the streamer added at the very beginning of the month, they include some heavy hitters. Perhaps the most anticipated in this weekend's lineup is the second installment of the streamers horror anthology series Haunting, which first kicked off back in October of 2018 with The Haunting of Hill House. This weekend will also see the debut of the docuseries Deaf U, which has already received praise from critics. This weekend will even see something of interest for the youngest viewers. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Deaf U' Netflix is offering "an unprecedented, unfiltered, and often unexpected look inside the Deaf community" with its newest docuseries, Deaf U. From executive producers Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista, Nyle DiMarco, and Brandon Panaligan, the new docuseries follows a tight-knit group of deaf students at the renowned private college Gallaudet University as they navigate the high, lows, and hookups of college life together. Deaf U will be available for streaming on Friday, Oct. 9. prevnext

'Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio' Netflix is gearing up for Season 2 of its animated series, Fast & Furious Spy Racers. Based on the Fast & Furious film series by Gary Scott Thompson, the Netflix original follows Tony Toretto, Dominic Toretto's son, who, along with his friends, is recruited by a government agency together to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a crime organization called SH1FT3R. In Season 2, the Spy Racers will head to Brazil to take down a crime organization in Rio after one of their own goes missing. Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio will be available for streaming on Friday. prevnext

'The Forty-Year-Old Version' Radha Blank's directorial debut, The Forty-Year-Old Version, is headed to Netflix on Friday. Loosely based on her own life, the film follows a down-on-her-luck New York playwright who, desperate for a breakthrough before she turns 40, reinvents herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime and searches for her true voice. Along with directing, Blank also stars in the film and Blank wrote the screenplay. The film debuted at the Sunday Film Festival in January, where it earned Blank a directing award. prevnext

'Ginny Weds Sunny' Netflix is spinning a tale of love, life, weddings, and music in its newest film, Ginny Weds Sunny. Set to debut on the streamer Friday, the romcom follows Ginny, an eager-to-marry woman who turns to her matchmaker mother for help. Set up with Sunny, a man who has given up on the idea of love and just wants to get married and settle down, their match is not simple, and "there's a lot more that comes to the fore than previously imagined." The film had originally been slated for a theatrical release, though that was later scrapped for a direct digital release due to the coronavirus pandemic. prevnext

'The Haunting of Bly Manor' After taking subscribers into the halls of Hill House just two years ago, Netflix is gearing up for a new haunt when it welcomes subscribers to Bly Manor. On Friday, the long wait for the second installment of the Haunting anthology series is over when The Haunting of Bly Manor debuts. Based on Henry James' 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, the series is set on Bly Manor in 1980s England. Dani, a young American nanny, is hired to care for the Wingrave children shortly after their parents' deaths, though it quickly becomes clear that all is not as it seems at the manor. prevnext

'Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters' The Super Monsters will be taking a trip to Vida's hometown on Friday with the premiere of Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters. The popular animated series and Netflix Family original follows a group of preschool kids who are the children of famous monsters as they attempt to master their special powers. In the new special, the group will find themselves meeting some new Super Monsters when they travel to Vida's home town for a Dia De Los Muertos parade. prevnext