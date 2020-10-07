Marc Maron Wants to Make a 'GLOW' Movie to Wrap up the Series

✖

Fans are still shocked that Netflix canceled the series GLOW after announcing it was coming back for one more season. Marc Maron, who played Sam Sylvia in GLOW, refuses to have the show go out like it did and wants everyone to return for a movie. The 57-year old comedian and actor made his case for a GLOW movie in a video that was shared on Twitter.

"What they should do is let us make a movie," Maron said in the video. "Let us wrap it up a two-hour Netflix movie. They had the whole season laid out. We know where it's going to go. Why don't you give the showrunners and the writers and the cast an opportunity to finish the story in a movie? I think that would be the best thing. Then they can renavigate."

Another reason it was surprising to see GLOW get canceled was the fact the cast and crew began filming the final season. It was reported that the first episode was done and they were in the process of filming episode No. 2 before production was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," A Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. "We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world."

GLOW was a highly successful show for Netflix as it was nominated for 15 Emmy Awards while winning three of them. The pro wrestling comedy series began streaming in 2017 and stars Maron, Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin among others. The COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the show being canceled.

"We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone," series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch said in a statement to Deadline. "There's a lot of s—y things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again."