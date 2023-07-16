Netflix Rejected Two More of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's TV Show Ideas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have an exclusive deal with Netflix to produce original movies and TV shows, but so far several of their pitches have been shot down. Markle and Prince Harry's company Archewell has created two Netflix original series so far, but according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, two other shows were rejected out of hand. Sources familiar with their work said that they were getting nervous about the deal's progress.

Since securing their $100 million deal with Netflix, Archewell has created the docu-series Harry & Meghan – which is about the Sussexes' relationship and their issues with the British royal family – and Live to Lead – a show about influential activists and politicians to inspire young people. Insiders said that Archewell has pitched three other shows to Netflix so far. One was an animated series called Pearl which was originally put into development, but was canceled before getting far. The other two shows were rejected outright, and insiders said that they "seemed designed to replicate successful shows already on Netflix."

One was reportedly a sitcom with a similar premise to Emily in Paris, but with a male protagonist instead. The other was compared to the Netflix original series Heartstopper, and it would have followed a gay man as its protagonist. Netflix turned down both of these pitches, but the company has said nothing negative about its work with Archewell so far.

When asked for a comment, a Netflix spokesperson told WSJ that Harry & Meghan was the streamer's biggest documentary premiere ever. They said: "We'll continue to work together on a number of projects." The anonymous sources for WSJ's story predicted that Netflix will not renew its deal with the Sussexes when it expires in 2025, but an official spokesperson for Archewell seemed more hopeful.

"New companies often make changes in their start up phase, both with people and strategy, and we are no exception. We're more equipped, focused and energized than ever before," the spokesperson said. They pointed out that Archewell has just hired actress and producer Tracy Ryerson as its new head of scripted content.

Still, Archewell has already suffered one major setback in its short lifespan. In addition to the Netflix deal, the company had a deal with Spotify to produce original podcasts and other audio material for $20 million. Last week, Spotify and Archewell announced that they had "mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together." Markle's podcast Archetypes will not get a second season.

Markle and Harry are treading unknown territory as royals trying to make it in the entertainment business, so it's no surprise that there have been some bumps in the road. Right now, there are more projects in the works with high hopes of success.