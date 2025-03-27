Netflix Reboots Classic Cartoon: Live-Action Scooby-Doo Series in the Works

The Mystery Inc. gang is heading to Netflix!

The streamer has given an eight-episode order to a live-action Scooby-Doo series. The series, from Warner Bros. TV, creators Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg and executive producer Greg Berlanti, was first reported to be in development at Netflix in April 2024 with a script-to-series commitment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Mystery, Inc. is back in business! We’re excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time,” Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series for Netflix, said. “The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable — it’s rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced. Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we’re committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids.”

The upcoming series is described as “a modern reimagining” of the beloved Warner Bros.’ classic Scooby-Doo cartoon, per Netflix’s Tudum. Written by Appelbaum and Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, and based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera, the show will serve as an origin story for the Mystery, Inc. crew – Shaggy Rogers, Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, and their trusted Great Dane companion Scooby-Doo – and take things back to the case that started it all.

“During their final summer at Camp Ruby-Spears, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder,” a synopsis reads. “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever-so-handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

The untitled series will mark the latest addition to the sprawling Scooby-Doo franchise, which got its start in 1969 with the Joe Ruby and Ken Spears-created series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! and has since grown to include three theatrical films, and more than a dozen animated series. It also follows the early 2000s live-action films Scooby-Doo (2002) and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004). The films starred Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini, with Neil Fanning voicing Scooby.

“One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells,” Berlanti said. “Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!”

Netflix’s live-action reboot of the beloved cartoon is created and executive produced by Appelbaum and Rosenberg. Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Andre Nemec, and Jeff Pinkner also executive produce. Further information isn’t available at this time.