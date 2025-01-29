Netflix Reviving TV Classic For New Series: ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Returning

A TV classic is getting another reboot. Netflix revealed on social media that the beloved Laura Ingalls Wilder book series, Little House on the Prairie, will be getting a reimagining on the streamer. “Part family drama, part survival tale, and part origin story, the series will offer a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs who shaped the American West,” Netflix said.

According to Deadline, Rebecca Sonnenshine will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Joy Gorman Wettels for Joy Coalition, Dana Fox, Susanna Fogel, and Trip Friendly for Friendly Family Productions will also be executive producing. From CBS Studios and Anonymous Content Studios, the new series is “expected to follow Charles, his wife Caroline, and their daughters Laura and Mary as they leave Wisconsin to settle in Independence, Kansas.” The first season will be based on the book Little House on the Prairie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It has been a long-held dream of mine to carry on my father’s legacy and adapt Wilder’s classic American stories for a 21st century audience in a way that brings together fans of both the books and the original television series,” Friendly said in a statement. “I am thrilled by our talented creative team led by Rebecca Sonnenshine, who are bringing these beloved stories about family, community, and survival to longtime fans and new generations.”

Pictured: (l-r) Gil Gerard as Chris Nelson, Melissa Gilbert as Laura Ingalls Wilder, Melissa Sue Anderson as Mary Ingalls, Karen Grassle as Caroline Quiner Holbrook Ingalls — Photo by: Bud Gray/NBCU Photo Bank

“I fell deeply in love with these books when I was five years old,” Sonnenshine added. “They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new global audience.”

Loosely based on the book series, the Little House on the Prairie TV series ran for nine seasons on NBC from 1974 to 1983. The show was executive produced by Friendly’s dad, Ed, who bought TV and movie rights to the novels. Friendly initially sold rights for a reboot in 2020 to Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content and eventually found its way to Netflix. As of now, no other information has been revealed in terms of a premiere date or casting.

“Little House on the Prairie has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we’re excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story,” said Jinny Howe, VP, Drama Series, Netflix. “Rebecca’s vision threads the needle with an emotional depth that will delight both new and existing fans of this beloved classic.”