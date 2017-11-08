Streaming

Netflix Is Raising Its Prices and People Are Not Chill

Netflix raised many customers’ eyebrows this week when it announced it would be raising the prices of its two most popular plans, Mashable reports.

The standard plan, which is currently $9.99, will increase to $10.99 per month while the premium plan will move from $11.99 to $13.99. The service’s basic plan will remain at $7.99 per month. The biggest difference between the plans is the number of screens that can simultaneously stream content as well as quality.

The price hikes will only take place in the U.S. and will go into effect in November. Subscribers will be notified about the change after Oct. 19 with at least 30 days notice.

Netflix previously raised prices in 2014, announcing a $1 increase for new subscribers, rolling out the new price for existing subscribers last year.

Read on to see what Twitter had to say about the news.

Expected anger

As expected, there was plenty of immediate outrage and several threats of canceled subscriptions.

Some even mentioned Netflix’s previous decisions to cancel fan-favorite shows and remove Disney movies. 

Content counts

Some noted the lack of their favorite content compared to the increase in price.

People are still made Netflix decided to remove One Tree Hill.

Netflix originals

However, others acknowledged that the price hike makes sense due to Netflix’s increase in original content.

Just a few dollars

And still others noted that the increase isn’t actually all that much.

The price bump seems to be well worth it for many viewers as Netflix continues to be their main source for entertainment.

Photo Credit: Netflix

