Netflix Is Raising Its Prices and People Are Not Chill

Netflix raised many customers’ eyebrows this week when it announced it would be raising the prices of its two most popular plans, Mashable reports.

The standard plan, which is currently $9.99, will increase to $10.99 per month while the premium plan will move from $11.99 to $13.99. The service’s basic plan will remain at $7.99 per month. The biggest difference between the plans is the number of screens that can simultaneously stream content as well as quality.

The price hikes will only take place in the U.S. and will go into effect in November. Subscribers will be notified about the change after Oct. 19 with at least 30 days notice.

Netflix previously raised prices in 2014, announcing a $1 increase for new subscribers, rolling out the new price for existing subscribers last year.

Expected anger

Just cancelled my #Netflix account. I had enough with the price hikes. Won’t be playing their silly games….bye y’all — NandoGroup (@NandoGroup) October 5, 2017

As expected, there was plenty of immediate outrage and several threats of canceled subscriptions.

Some even mentioned Netflix’s previous decisions to cancel fan-favorite shows and remove Disney movies.

Cancelling shows left & right, about to lose disney exclusivity, inconsistent availability world wide & price hike???? Goodbye @netflix — peko pekoyama (@JoshinYouAround) October 5, 2017

Just cancelled my #Netflix account. I had enough with the price hikes. Won’t be playing their silly games….bye y’all — NandoGroup (@NandoGroup) October 5, 2017

Content counts

honestly i’m upset at netflix right now bc they can have shows i’ve never heard of but they take off one tree hill and titanic like what — Kaitlyn Littlejohn (@kaitlittlejohn5) October 5, 2017

Some noted the lack of their favorite content compared to the increase in price.

People are still made Netflix decided to remove One Tree Hill.

Netflix raising its prices wouldn’t bother me if they had more HDR/Vision content and if most of the Marvel stuff didn’t suck. — Corry Malcolm (@BigCNuggit) October 5, 2017

There will be a breaking point for most subscribers disillusioned w/ Netflix’s mediocre original content vs less studio content and movies — Gaslight Troubadour (@gaslight77) October 5, 2017

Netflix wants to take One Tree Hill off AND higher their subscription price??? pic.twitter.com/rthGnhpQb0 — Ashley Gallo (@ashley_gallo12) October 5, 2017

Netflix originals

The real reason Netflix is upping the price to $10.99 as default is because their original content is really getting better by the seasons. — Narky The Villain (@NarkyTheMaskot) October 5, 2017

However, others acknowledged that the price hike makes sense due to Netflix’s increase in original content.

Well, we knew it was coming eventually. #Netflix raising the price plans. I’m still fine with $13.99 though, considering all the content. — adrian howard (@krull41) October 5, 2017

@netflix is well worth the extra $12/year they are commanding in their recent price increasing. — Connor Reilly (@ConnorRReilly) October 5, 2017

Just a few dollars

Netflix raises price $1. People lose their minds. I drop that much change on the floorboard of my car every month. ffs. — AnxietyJane (@AnxietyJane) October 5, 2017

And still others noted that the increase isn’t actually all that much.

The price bump seems to be well worth it for many viewers as Netflix continues to be their main source for entertainment.

People flippin out over Netflix raising their price by a $1 like you didnt just buy a 20 piece McNugget KNOWING you already got food at home — Joseph Hardy (@detroitread) October 5, 2017

“This Netflix price increase is ridiculous.” —Guy who uses his former college roommate’s cousin’s ex’s plan — Tim Sheehan (@mrtimsheehan) October 5, 2017

