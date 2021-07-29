Netflix Quietly Removes All of 'Jeopardy!' From Netflix and Fans Are Not OK
Jeopardy! fans can no longer get their fill of the long-running game show on their go-to streaming platform. On Thursday, July 29, Netflix removed all Jeopardy! episodes from its streaming library, leaving many fans of the show angered and even more confused given that the NBC game show had not been on the streamer's list of July 2021 exiting titles.
Prior to its abrupt departure, Jeopardy! had been a staple on Netflix for roughly three years. The series made its way to the streaming giant back in 2018 when Netflix treated fans to the first collection of episodes, or what Netflix dubbed "Tournament of Champions II." In the years that followed, the streamer frequently refreshed its Jeopardy! offerings, replacing old collections with new collections, including a second collection that debuted in Nov. 2018 titled "College Championship" as well as a third round of episodes with three collections called "Teen Tournament," "Kids Week," and "Teachers Tournament." The episodes took on increased significance in November 2020 following the death of long-time Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, with many fans having flocked to Netflix to rewatch the classic episodes with Trebek as host. In February 2020, Netflix even released the "Cindy Stowell Collection," which featured Stowell's entire run on the series from 2016 after she secretly battled stage 4 colon cancer and died before her episodes aired.
Given the decades-long love for the show, it came as little surprise Thursday morning when fans hoping to catch an episode of their favorite show reacted in outrage and sadness when they were unable to do so. With Jeopardy! Season 32, Episodes 7135-7354 no longer available to stream and no replacement episodes currently available, many Jeopardy! fans have flocked to Twitter to react.
I was not emotionally prepared for Netflix to take Jeopardy down— Protextor 🛼 (@protextorparty) July 29, 2021
"WHY IS NETFLIX REMOVING JEOPARDY," one person asked. "HOW ELSE AM I SUPPOSED TO LET MY GRANDPARENTS KNOW THAT I KNEW ROCKEFELLER WAS THE FOUNDER AND LEADER OF THE STANDARD OIL COMPANY???"
jeopardy is not on netflix anymore this might be the worst day of my life— juanda (@impaIagay) July 23, 2021
"I'm shattered!" tweeted one Jeopardy! fan. "[Jeopardy!] has been removed from [Netflix] Australia. It's been a nightly ritual, just like when I was a kid. Anyone know if it airs elsewhere?"
They’ve removed jeopardy from Netflix 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— LANA🦋 (@__hawwa_) July 29, 2021
"If there was a benevolent god why would the spider statue leave UNC and Jeopardy leave Netflix in the same week," one fan questioned.
they took jeopardy off netflix pic.twitter.com/ajqEilcMNI— josh, online (@OnlineJosh_) July 29, 2021
One person stated on Twitter that they were "NOT happy" with the show's removal. In a tweet, that fan wrote, "Jeopardy is being taken off Netflix and I'm NOT happy about it."
Why would Netflix remove jeopardy just after I started getting into it— Rahim (@itsdinatime) July 28, 2021
"[Netflix] please fix the Jeopardy! issue. My 2yr old needs his fix. Don't be responsible for the potential withdrawal. Sadly, he hasn't learned self-control and that onus falls on me," tweeted one person. "Also, if you wouldn't mind, keeping [Jeopardy!] available longer? Idk if he can handle that type of rejection at such a young age. The repercussions of such could be detrimental to his mental. DO IT FOR THE KIDS! Please."
They’re taking jeopardy off of Netflix today and I just 🥲— Kait Hatzinger (@Dc5princess) July 28, 2021
Jeopardy! however, is not the only beloved game show set to depart the streaming service, as Wheel of Fortune is also preparing to make its exit from the platform. Reacting to the news, one person tweeted, "Netflix taking off both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! is a sick joke."
Since it's leaving Netflix tonight, I'll be binging Jeopardy!... and beer.— Let's Tapp Let's Tapp Future Tapping Game Oh Yeah (@smileyuiop) July 29, 2021
At this time, it remains unclear if Netflix has plans to add more Jeopardy! in the future. The streamer has not addressed the show's abrupt Thursday morning departure. Wheel of Fortune, meanwhile, is scheduled to leave the streaming library on Saturday, Aug. 14.