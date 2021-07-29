Netflix Quietly Removes All of 'Jeopardy!' From Netflix and Fans Are Not OK

Jeopardy! fans can no longer get their fill of the long-running game show on their go-to streaming platform. On Thursday, July 29, Netflix removed all Jeopardy! episodes from its streaming library, leaving many fans of the show angered and even more confused given that the NBC game show had not been on the streamer's list of July 2021 exiting titles.

Prior to its abrupt departure, Jeopardy! had been a staple on Netflix for roughly three years. The series made its way to the streaming giant back in 2018 when Netflix treated fans to the first collection of episodes, or what Netflix dubbed "Tournament of Champions II." In the years that followed, the streamer frequently refreshed its Jeopardy! offerings, replacing old collections with new collections, including a second collection that debuted in Nov. 2018 titled "College Championship" as well as a third round of episodes with three collections called "Teen Tournament," "Kids Week," and "Teachers Tournament." The episodes took on increased significance in November 2020 following the death of long-time Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, with many fans having flocked to Netflix to rewatch the classic episodes with Trebek as host. In February 2020, Netflix even released the "Cindy Stowell Collection," which featured Stowell's entire run on the series from 2016 after she secretly battled stage 4 colon cancer and died before her episodes aired.

Given the decades-long love for the show, it came as little surprise Thursday morning when fans hoping to catch an episode of their favorite show reacted in outrage and sadness when they were unable to do so. With Jeopardy! Season 32, Episodes 7135-7354 no longer available to stream and no replacement episodes currently available, many Jeopardy! fans have flocked to Twitter to react.