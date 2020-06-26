'QB1: Beyond the Lights' Season 1 Is Leaving Netflix Soon

✖

A Netflix original series is leaving the platform at the end of July. It's not unusual for content to vacate the streaming service, July's seeing the end of all three Back to the Future movies and all three Jarhead movies. However, it is unusual for a Netflix production to no longer be available to stream, which is the case with QB1: Beyond the Lights.

Worth noting that the Netflix July newsletter specified that only the first season of the docuseries would no longer be available. QB1 was first released back in February 2017, with Season 2 in February the following year. Season 3 dropped in August of 2019. Each season follows three high school quarterbacks from different backgrounds as they play their final season before moving on to NCAA Division I college football. It's also directed by Peter Berg, who helmed the Friday Night Lights movie back in 2004.

Interestingly, Netflix does have a penchant for canceling its original series when they approach a third season due to contractual obligations with showrunners. That was the case with The Santa Clarita Diet, which also happened to end on a cliffhanger. Although, even in those situations, the show still lives on the platform.

QB1 marks one of the numerous projects Netflix has undertaken to broaden its overall sports content. On Tuesday, the trailer for Season 5 of Last Chance U hit the internet ahead of its premiere on July 28. It's the last season of the other football docuseries, though a basketball spinoff will be released in 2021, appropriately titled Last Chance U: Basketball. The first season will focus on the East Los Angeles Community College basketball team's 2019-2020 season.

The fifth and final season of Last Chance U will give viewers a look at the Laney College JUCO football team, who hail from Oakland, California. It'll pick up with team coming off a monster 2018 season, winning both state and national championships. "Going into his eighth season and having built the program from the ground up, powerhouse head coach John Beam must fight to rally the team amidst countless setbacks," the official synopsis reads. "Season 5 brings intensity both on and off the field as players battle injuries, stress, and personal demons while finding much-needed support in the community and taking pride in their scrappy mentality and motto 'Laney Built.'"