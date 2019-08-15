Netflix TV and Movies August 2019 List Revealed

August is here! And dozens of brand-new titles have hit Netflix. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original new Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles made their way to screens on the first of August while the rest will debut gradually throughout the month.

Once you’re finished checking out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in August, head over to see what titles you need to add to your list that are on the chopping block for the month.

COMING 8/1

Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

Something’s Gotta Give

The Bank Job

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

COMING 8/2 – 8/6

Avail. 8/2/19:

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Basketball or Nothing — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dear White People: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Derry Girls: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Otherhood — NETFLIX FILM

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 8/4/19:

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/5/19:

Enter the Anime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

No Good Nick: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 8/6/19:

Screwball

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

COMING 8/8 – 8/14

Avail. 8/8/19:

Dollar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jane The Virgin: Season 5

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The Naked Director — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wu Assassins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/9/19:

Cable Girls: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GLOW: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The InBESTigators — NETFLIX FAMILY

iZombie: Season 5

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sintonia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

Avail. 8/13/19:

Knightfall: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/14/19:

The 100: Season 6

COMING 8/15 – 8/20

Avail. 8/15/19:

Cannon Busters — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 8/16/19:

45 rpm — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Better Than Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Diagnosis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Frontera verde — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Little Switzerland– NETFLIX FILM

MINDHUNTER: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Selfless

Sextuplets — NETFLIX FILM

Super Monsters Back to School — NETFLIX FAMILY

Victim Number 8 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/17/19:

The Punisher (2004)

Avail. 8/20/19:

Gangs of New York

Simon Amstell: Set Free — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 8/21 – 8/31

Avail. 8/21/19:

American Factory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hyperdrive — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/22/19:

Love Alarm — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/23/19:

El Pepe: Una vida suprema — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HERO MASK: Part II — NETFLIX ANIME

Rust Valley Restorers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/27/19:

Million Pound Menu: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 8/29/19:

Falling Inn Love — NETFLIX FILM

Kardec — NETFLIX FILM

Workin’ Moms: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/30/19:

The A List — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

CAROLE & TUESDAY — NETFLIX ANIME

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Droppin’ Cash: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Grande Classe — NETFLIX FILM

Locked Up: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Styling Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis — NETFLIX FAMILY

Un bandido honrado — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/31/19:

Luo Bao Bei: Season 1

BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

If the dog days of August are taking their sweet time getting here, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge to kill some time.

Orange Is the New Black — season 7: The final season of Orange Is the New Black arrives on Netflix July 26, with fans expecting to see several storylines wrapped up. A trailer for season 7 released in June teases the “epic conclusion” of the long running Netflix original series, including Piper’s life outside of prison and the lives of those still behind bars — and the return of one long-gone character: “The chicken that is smarter than other chickens.”

Speaking about her characters’ fate in the final season, actress Danielle Brooks revealed that season 7 would be about survival.

“It’s about survival…Now that she’s been convicted of this crime that she didn’t commit,” she told Elite Daily. “So, for her, she’s trying to figure out, ‘Is life worth living?’ And I think the audience, as much as she’s toiling with that, I think they will be as frustrated at where it’s taking them emotionally. But at the end of the day, I think the whole thing is to continue to find ways to find your hope.”

Orange Is the New Black season 7 premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 26. Seasons 1-6 are available for streaming.

STRANGER THINGS – SEASON 3

Stranger Things fans around the world are already binging the latest season of the sci-fi series, which premiered on Netflix July 4. Patrick Cavanaugh writes for PopCulture.com’s sister site, ComicBook.com that season 3 “manages to be exactly what you wanted and nothing like you expected,” with “the creators and performers find a way to pull off the impossible and deliver the best season yet, all while honoring their loyal fan base and challenging them to want more from a series known for playing it safe.”

Season 3 of Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix now.

BLACK MIRROR – SEASON 5

Season 5 of Black Mirror may be short (just three episodes consisting of 198 total minutes), but that doesn’t mean it’s not as satisfying as past seasons.

“Black Mirror is as tense as ever, though it takes a much different approach to its technological influences than in years past,” Charlie Ridgely writes for PopCulture.com’s sister site, ComicBook.com. “This feels like a very different show than you might be expecting going in, but it also seems like an evolution of storytelling, rather than a deviation.”

The three episodes, “Striking Vipers,” “Smithereens” and “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” combine for a season in which the characters and interpersonal relationships take center stage, with the sci-fi theme becoming secondary.

Season 5 of Black Mirror is now available to stream on Netflix.

‘MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION WITH DAVID LETTERMAN’ — SEASON 2

Season 2 of the acclaimed David Letterman Netflix series continues with celebrity guests like Ellen DeGeneres, Kanye West, Tiffany Haddish, Lewis Hamilton and Melinda Gates. The format is virtually the same as season 1, with Letterman sitting down with his guest in front of a live audience and having a conversation, while bits of previously taped footage air sporadically in between.

Season 2 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is streaming on Netflix now.