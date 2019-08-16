Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend

Netflix’s streaming library is getting a little fuller with a number of new additions coming to the streaming platform this weekend. Beginning on Friday, Aug. 16 and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 19, subscribers scrolling the library will find a total of 14 new titles to choose from for their next binge.

Among the additions set to be made available are the harrowing documentary of patients plagued with mysterious illnesses, the sophomore run of one Netflix original that explores the earliest days of modern criminal profiling, and a sports documentary to get fans ready for football season.

Diagnosis

Dr. Lisa Sanders’ popular The New York Times Magazine‘s column is headed to the small screen on Friday, Aug. 16.



Daignosis, from award-winning executive producers Scott Rudin, Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn, and in association with The New York Times, follows patients plagued by mysterious illnesses as they work toward finding a diagnosis and a potential cure. Exploring the life-changing impact of receiving a diagnosis, the Netflix original docuseries shows as patients combine the power of crowdsourcing, social media, and established medical expertise.

Frontera verde

Netflix is traversing into the Amazon in new Netflix original series Frontera verde.



Set to be added to the streaming library on Friday, the series follows young detective Helena and indigenous policeman Reynaldo, both of whom are drawn into the Amazon, on the border of Brazil and Colombia, following a series of mysterious deaths. Once there, however, more mysteries arise after the body of a young woman surfaces with no signs of aging.



The series also follows Yua, and Ushe, two natives called “the eternals,” and their battle against Joseph, a foreigner who believes the indigenous population is harboring a secret.

Mindhunter: Season 2

Subscribers are traveling back to the late 1970s to delve into the minds of the nation’s most notorious serial killers in Season 2 of popular Netflix original series Mindhunter.



The sophomore run of the David Fincher-directed series will see FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench putting the information they have learned from their interviews to use when they are recruited to aid in the investigation into the Atlanta Child Murders, a series of real-life murders that saw 29 African-American children, adolescents, and adults murdered in the city between 1979 and 1981.

“This will be the first time that our two central characters, Holden Ford and Bill Tench, are going to try to apply the ideas that they’ve developed through the interviews that they’ve conducted with the incarcerated serial killers,” series star Holt McCallany told PopCulture.com of the second season. “They’re they’re going to try to apply the things they’ve learned from the study for the first time in an active investigation where we’re going to be collaborating with local law enforcement.”



The 10-episode second season will be available for streaming on Friday.

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3

Just after the debut of Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2, Netflix is giving football lovers another fix of their favorite sport with the Season 3 premiere of QB1: Beyond the Lights.



The original series follows football phenoms as they play their final season before moving on to Division I college football. Season 1 showcased the talent of popular quarterbacks Tate Martell, Jake From, and Tayvon Bowers, while Season 2 featured Sam Hartman, Re-Al Mitchell, and DJ Uiagalelei.



Season 3 of the series, headed to the streamer on Friday, will feature – Spencer Rattler, Lance LeGendre, and Nik Scalzo.

Sextuplets

Marlon Wayans is putting his acting chops to the test in the new Netflix film Sextuplets.



A comedy from White Chicks and Naked producers Marlon Wayans and Rick Alvarez, the film tells the story of father-to-be Alan, who grew up believing he was an only child only to discover in his search for his birth mother that he was born a sextuplet. Meeting up with his brother Russel, the duo embarks on a road trip to track down their remaining siblings.

Wayans takes on the role of all six sextuplets.

Super Monsters Back to School

The Super Monsters are back in action and packing their backpacks for the new Netflix animated series Super Monderts Back to School.



The children’s animated series follows the Super Monsters as they help their friend Vida adjust to everything new in her life as she starts school in Pitchfork Pines.



The animated Netflix original, the latest in the Super Monsters series, will be available for streaming on Friday. It follows on the heels of several Super Monsters seasons, Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs, Super Monsters and the Wish Star, and Super Monsters Furever Friends.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

August is proving to be a big month for Netflix. Along with the six titles mentioned above, the streamer is stocking eight additional titles in its streaming library beginning on Friday.



Avail. 8/16/19:

45 rpm – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Better Than Us – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Little Switzerland – NETFLIX FILM

Selfless

Victim Number 8 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 8/17/19:

The Punisher (2004)



Unfortunately, the new slate of titles set to be added to the streaming library this weekend means that some titles have to go.



Leaving 8/16/19:

The 40-Year-Old Virgin