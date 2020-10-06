Netflix Prepping New 'Alice in Wonderland' Adaptation Starring Sabrina Carpenter

✖

Singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter will star in a new take on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland stories for Netflix. This new version will be a musical take on the story, and it will be produced by the same team that made the hit Netflix movie Work It, which starred Carpenter. She was also an executive producer on Work It and will work in the same capacity on Alice under her new At Last Productions banner.

The new Alice will not just bring songs to the story. It will move Alice to a modern-day setting at a music festival called "Wonderland." Ross Evans, who is working on the musical Catch the Moon for producer Dan Lin, is writing the Alice screenplay, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The other producers are Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton of Alloy Entertainment, the same studio behind Work It. The company also produced Netflix's drama series You.

*looks into rabbit hole* Falls into a new @SabrinaAnnLynn musical! ALICE, a modern musical reimagining of ALICE IN WONDERLAND, is in the works at Netflix. And yes, the WORK IT lead, Broadway performer & singer will both star and produce. (📸@dontshakethepolaroid) pic.twitter.com/fbGCfZKkup — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 5, 2020

Carpenter also starred in the Netflix on the family movie Tall Girl and 20th Century Fox's The Hate U Give. She also performed on Broadway in Tina Fey's Mean Girls musical adaptation. Her next project is Clouds, which hits Disney+ on Oct. 16. Carpenter also played Maya Hart on the Boy Meets World sequel series Girl Meets World and voiced a character on Sofia the First. She is signed to Disney's Hollywood Records and has released four studio albums, including last year's Singular: Act II.

In Work It, Carpenter starred alongside Dancing with the Stars champion Jordan Fisher. She played Quinn, a high school student who wants to get into college, but she needs to win a dance competition. The big problem for her is that she cannot dance. It was directed by Laura Terruso and was released on Netflix on Aug. 7.

In an interview with Elle, Carpenter said she wanted to do a dance movie for a long time since she grew up dancing in Pennsylvania. When she saw the script, she thought it was the perfect way to bring her interest in dance and acting together. "The only thing is, I really dance poorly throughout most of the film, but that also became more of a challenge," Carpenter, 21, explained. "Sometimes it was really great to be the one who had to dance poorly, and then other times, watching everyone killing it, I really wanted to be dancing better than I had to be. But it was an incredible experience. Dance makes the movie come to life in a lot of ways, which is why our table reads were so different from the movie's final cut."