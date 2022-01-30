Netflix Plots Live-Action ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ Movie

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is coming to life over at Netflix. The streamer has already had success with its reboots of the 1980s cartoon, and now it has picked up the live-action adaptation as well. The production seems to be moving along with several new announcements including its star, Kyle Allen.

The live-action film adaptation of Masters of the Universe has been trapped in development limbo over at Sony for several years, but now it is getting some fresh attention at Netflix. Producers for the film issued a statement published by Gizmodo which says that brothers Aaron and Adam Nee will direct the movie and co-write it with screenwriter David Callaham. It will star Allen – currently on screen as Balkan in West Side Story – as Prince Adam.

https://twitter.com/DiscussingFilm/status/1487139331403923465?s=20&t=MOvnNJtR4jgODvjeeK5nAw

“We’ve always been inspired by the fantastical world of Eternia,” read a statement from producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch. “This movie has been 14 years in the making for us and our partners and we are so excited to tell an entirely new story for Masters of the Universe with the Nee Brothers and Dave Callaham for Mattel and Netflix and share it with a global audience.”

“Masters of the Universe is an iconic property that shaped the imaginations of an entire generation of kids with the message of becoming the best version of yourself,” added Mattel Film executive producer Robbie Brenner. “With our partners at Netflix, we look forward to showing audiences that anything can happen in Eternia. We are continuing to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can’t wait to see Kyle battle it out with Skeletor in this epic live-action saga.”

Previous iterations of this project felt close to being released, but never quite made it this far. Some even got release dates as far back as 2019, and at one point Noah Centineo was billed as the star. It sounds like those plans are now officially scrapped.

Netflix currently has two He-Man series of its own: Masters of the Universe and Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The former is a family-oriented take on the franchise while the latter is a direct continuation of the original series. The streamer also has a spinoff series called She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, which was canceled in 2020. All three are streaming now.