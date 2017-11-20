‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 4 Premiere Date Announced

Peaky Blinders has been a hugely successful show for Netflix and now a premiere date for the fourth season has been announced.

The new season began airing on the BBC this month and will launch on Netflix with all episodes on December 21st, according to Deadline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series stars Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins, 28 Days Later) as a gang leader named Tommy Shelby in a post-WW1 Birmingham, England. The show also stars veteran actor Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Event Horizon) as Chester Campbell, a detective given the task of bringing the gang to justice.

Many have described the show as being like the British equivalent to Boardwalk Empire here in the United States.

Additionally the show also features, Helen McCrory (Skyfall, Hugo), Paul Anderson (Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, In the Heart of the Sea), Joe Cole (Thank You for Your Service, Green Room), Annabelle Wallis (The Mummy, Snow White and the Huntsman), and Tom Hardy (The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road).

The show was created by Steven Knight, who was the screenwriter of the Oscar Nominated film Eastern Promises, as well as one of the creators of the BBC One/FX series Taboo, which also stars Tom Hardy.

While not an official “original” Netflix series, Peaky Blinders is a show that continues the flourishing relationship between the BBC and the American -born streaming giant.

Other currently popular BBC/Netflix series include The Fall (starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan), Sherlock (staring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman), and Luther (staring Idris Elba).

While season four of Peaky Blinders won’t be available for another several weeks, the first three seasons can be binge-watched right now on Netflix.