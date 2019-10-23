Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2019

With Nov. 1 just around the corner, Netflix is preparing to drop dozens of brand-new titles. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original new Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of November while the rest will debut gradually throughout the month.

Once you’re finished checking out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in November, head over to see what titles you need to add to your list that are on the chopping block for the month.

COMING 11/1

American Son — NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT

Atypical: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Drive — NETFLIX FILM

Fire in Paradise — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hache — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hello Ninja — NETFLIX FAMILY

Holiday in the Wild — NETFLIX FILM

The King — NETFLIX FILM

The Man Without Gravity — NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

True: Grabbleapple Harvest — NETFLIX FAMILY

We Are the Wave — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 11/1 (CONTINUED)

Apache Warrior

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1

Billy on the Street

Christmas Break-In

Christmas in the Heartlands

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Grease

Holly Star

How to Be a Latin Lover

Love Jones

Mars: Season 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2

Paid in Full

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Santa Girl

Sling Blade

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

Step Brothers

The Christmas Candle

The Deep: Season 3

The Game

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Up North

Wild Child

Zombieland

COMING 11/4 – 11/8

Avail. 11/4/19:

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

District 9

Avail. 11/5/19:

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tune in for Love — NETFLIX FILM

Undercover Brother 2

Avail. 11/6/19:

Burning Cane

SCAMS — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shadow

Avail. 11/7/19:

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Avail. 11/8/19:

Busted!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Green Eggs and Ham — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Let It Snow — NETFLIX FILM

Paradise Beach — NETFLIX FILM

Wild District: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 11/9 – 11/15

Avail. 11/9/19:

Little Things: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/10/19:

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/11/19:

A Single Man

Chief of Staff: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/12/19:

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/13/19:

Maradona in Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/14/19:

The Stranded — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/15/19:

Avlu: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Club — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Earthquake Bird — NETFLIX FILM

GO!: The Unforgettable Party — NETFLIX FAMILY

House Arrest — NETFLIX FILM

I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Klaus — NETFLIX FILM

Llama Llama: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

COMING 11/16 – 11/22

Avail. 11/16/19:

Suffragette

Avail. 11/17/19:

The Crown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/19/19:

Iliza: Unveiled — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

No hay tiempo para la verguenza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/20/19:

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de pies ligeros — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/21/19:

The Knight Before Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Mortel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/22/19:

Dino Girl Gauko — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Dragon Prince: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

High Seas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3

Mon frère — NETFLIX FILM

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Narcoworld: Dope Stories — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nobody’s Looking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Singapore Social — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8 — NETFLIX FAMILY

COMING 11/23 – 11/29

Avail. 11/23/19:

End of Watch

Avail. 11/24/19:

Shot Caller

Avail. 11/25/19:

Dirty John: Season 1

Avail. 11/26/19:

Mike Birbiglia: The New One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters Save Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

True: Winter Wishes — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/27/19:

Broken — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Irishman — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/28/19:

Holiday Rush — NETFLIX FILM

John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Merry Happy Whatever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mytho — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/29/19:

Atlantics — NETFLIX FILM

Chip and Potato: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

I Lost My Body — NETFLIX FILM

La Reina del Sur: Season 2

The Movies That Made Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sugar Rush Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING SOON:

Avail. soon:

Levius — NETFLIX ANIME

PODCASTS:

I Hate Talking About Myself with Christina Milian

I’m Obsessed WIth This dives into Between Two Ferns – with guest Lauren Ashley Smith

NEW SHOW: There’s Something About Dolemite

BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

If you can’t get your hands on these November titles just yet, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Big Mouth – Season 3: Ready to remember your growing pains in all their gory detail? Check out Big Mouth, the animated series from comedy duo Nick Kroll and John Mulaney that follows young boys and girls through their hilarious teenage misery. Personifying puberty-induced hormonal urges as foul-mouthed monsters, this raunchy show will bring you back to your awkward teenage years in a good way — or as good as that can get, at least.

Seasons 1-3 are available to stream now.

‘EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE’

Breaking Bad fans can finally dive into El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, six years after the end of what we thought was the final chapter of the series. Mysterious trailers have offered little to no concrete information about the series’ feature film sequel, but that’s not stopping Jesse Pinkman enthusiasts from counting down the days to El Camino‘s release. With El Camino released on Friday, Oct. 11, fans finally saw what happened to put Jesse (Aaron Paul) on the run — and where he ends up.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is available to stream now.

‘UNBELIEVABLE’

Netflix made some serious waves with Unbelievable, a new series starring Merritt Wever, Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Dever that’s on the receiving end of praise for its raw honesty and emotional impact. The eight-episode drama is based on true events reported in the Marshall Project and ProPublica’s Pulitzer Prize-winning article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” as well as the This American Life episode “Anatomy of Doubt.” Dever plays Marie Adler, a teenager who is raped but later retracts her accusation after being gaslighted by police into doing so. She lives without resolution for years until two Colorado detectives played by Weaver and Collette connect her photo to a serial rape suspect they’ve been hunting for.

All episodes of Unbelievable are available to stream now.

‘THE KOMINSKY METHOD’ – SEASON 2

The Golden Globe-winning series The Kominsky Method (also nominated for an American Film Institute Award, two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards) returns for Season 2 with star Michael Douglas as an aging acting coach in his twilight years not quite ready to ride off into the sunset just yet.

Alan Arkin plays the once-famous Kominsky’s agent, who helps him see the funny side of the older years of life in Los Angeles.

Season 1 of The Kominsky Method is available to stream now. Season 2 drops Friday, Oct. 25.