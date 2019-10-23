Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2019

With Nov. 1 just around the corner, Netflix is preparing to drop dozens of brand-new titles. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original new Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of November while the rest will debut gradually throughout the month.
Once you’re finished checking out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in November, head over to see what titles you need to add to your list that are on the chopping block for the month.
Videos by PopCulture.com
COMING 11/1
American Son — NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT
Atypical: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Drive — NETFLIX FILM
Fire in Paradise — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hache — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hello Ninja — NETFLIX FAMILY
Holiday in the Wild — NETFLIX FILM
The King — NETFLIX FILM
The Man Without Gravity — NETFLIX FILM
Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
True: Grabbleapple Harvest — NETFLIX FAMILY
We Are the Wave — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 11/1 (CONTINUED)
Apache Warrior
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
Billy on the Street
Christmas Break-In
Christmas in the Heartlands
Christmas Survival
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Grease
Holly Star
How to Be a Latin Lover
Love Jones
Mars: Season 2
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
Paid in Full
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Santa Girl
Sling Blade
Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
Step Brothers
The Christmas Candle
The Deep: Season 3
The Game
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Up North
Wild Child
Zombieland
COMING 11/4 – 11/8
Avail. 11/4/19:
A Holiday Engagement
Christmas Crush
Dear Santa
The Devil Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
District 9
Avail. 11/5/19:
The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tune in for Love — NETFLIX FILM
Undercover Brother 2
Avail. 11/6/19:
Burning Cane
SCAMS — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shadow
Avail. 11/7/19:
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
Avail. 11/8/19:
Busted!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Green Eggs and Ham — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Let It Snow — NETFLIX FILM
Paradise Beach — NETFLIX FILM
Wild District: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 11/9 – 11/15
Avail. 11/9/19:
Little Things: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/10/19:
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/11/19:
A Single Man
Chief of Staff: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/12/19:
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/13/19:
Maradona in Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/14/19:
The Stranded — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/15/19:
Avlu: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Club — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Earthquake Bird — NETFLIX FILM
GO!: The Unforgettable Party — NETFLIX FAMILY
House Arrest — NETFLIX FILM
I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Klaus — NETFLIX FILM
Llama Llama: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
COMING 11/16 – 11/22
Avail. 11/16/19:
Suffragette
Avail. 11/17/19:
The Crown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/19/19:
Iliza: Unveiled — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
No hay tiempo para la verguenza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/20/19:
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dream/Killer
Lorena, la de pies ligeros — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/21/19:
The Knight Before Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Mortel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/22/19:
Dino Girl Gauko — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Dragon Prince: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
High Seas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3
Mon frère — NETFLIX FILM
Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Narcoworld: Dope Stories — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nobody’s Looking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Singapore Social — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8 — NETFLIX FAMILY
COMING 11/23 – 11/29
Avail. 11/23/19:
End of Watch
Avail. 11/24/19:
Shot Caller
Avail. 11/25/19:
Dirty John: Season 1
Avail. 11/26/19:
Mike Birbiglia: The New One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters Save Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
True: Winter Wishes — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/27/19:
Broken — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Irishman — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/28/19:
Holiday Rush — NETFLIX FILM
John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Merry Happy Whatever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mytho — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/29/19:
Atlantics — NETFLIX FILM
Chip and Potato: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
I Lost My Body — NETFLIX FILM
La Reina del Sur: Season 2
The Movies That Made Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sugar Rush Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING SOON:
Avail. soon:
Levius — NETFLIX ANIME
PODCASTS:
I Hate Talking About Myself with Christina Milian
I’m Obsessed WIth This dives into Between Two Ferns – with guest Lauren Ashley Smith
NEW SHOW: There’s Something About Dolemite
BINGE-WORTHY TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
If you can’t get your hands on these November titles just yet, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Big Mouth – Season 3: Ready to remember your growing pains in all their gory detail? Check out Big Mouth, the animated series from comedy duo Nick Kroll and John Mulaney that follows young boys and girls through their hilarious teenage misery. Personifying puberty-induced hormonal urges as foul-mouthed monsters, this raunchy show will bring you back to your awkward teenage years in a good way — or as good as that can get, at least.
Seasons 1-3 are available to stream now.
‘EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE’
Breaking Bad fans can finally dive into El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, six years after the end of what we thought was the final chapter of the series. Mysterious trailers have offered little to no concrete information about the series’ feature film sequel, but that’s not stopping Jesse Pinkman enthusiasts from counting down the days to El Camino‘s release. With El Camino released on Friday, Oct. 11, fans finally saw what happened to put Jesse (Aaron Paul) on the run — and where he ends up.
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is available to stream now.
‘UNBELIEVABLE’
Netflix made some serious waves with Unbelievable, a new series starring Merritt Wever, Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Dever that’s on the receiving end of praise for its raw honesty and emotional impact. The eight-episode drama is based on true events reported in the Marshall Project and ProPublica’s Pulitzer Prize-winning article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” as well as the This American Life episode “Anatomy of Doubt.” Dever plays Marie Adler, a teenager who is raped but later retracts her accusation after being gaslighted by police into doing so. She lives without resolution for years until two Colorado detectives played by Weaver and Collette connect her photo to a serial rape suspect they’ve been hunting for.
All episodes of Unbelievable are available to stream now.
‘THE KOMINSKY METHOD’ – SEASON 2
The Golden Globe-winning series The Kominsky Method (also nominated for an American Film Institute Award, two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards) returns for Season 2 with star Michael Douglas as an aging acting coach in his twilight years not quite ready to ride off into the sunset just yet.
Alan Arkin plays the once-famous Kominsky’s agent, who helps him see the funny side of the older years of life in Los Angeles.
Season 1 of The Kominsky Method is available to stream now. Season 2 drops Friday, Oct. 25.