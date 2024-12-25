Netflix NFL Viewers Mock ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Ugly’ Coca-Cola Commercial Made With AI

Netflix has been receiving a mix of praise and jeers for its first NFL broadcasts, but one of the most controversial aspects is a commercial. Coca-Cola paid to have its now-infamous 2024 Christmas ad played during both the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game and the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game. The company used generative AI to create the commercial, and it just looks uncanny and sloppy.

The ad aired multiple times on Netflix’s Christmas Day broadcasts, drawing ire each time it popped up. (The ad previously caused controversy when the corporate beverage giant debuted it in November.) See reactions from Netflix viewers below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wow, that AI Coca Cola commercial is freaking terrible. Woof.” (source)

“Coca-Cola AI commercial on Christmas, truly disgusting” (source)

“Why does coca cola have an AI commercial. Y’all literally have money to hire artists” (source)

“This AI Coca Cola ad looks like dog ass” (source)

“Stop showing me this AI Coca Cola commercial please” (source)

“Saw that AI Coca Cola commercial and man was that s— ass” (source)

“Wow, Coca-Cola just played an AI commercial. To think these big corporations can’t hire artists for a Christmas commercial is crazy.” (source)

“Coca Cola corporation, your AI ad is ugly as s—” (source)

How to Watch Netflix’s Christmas NFL Games

Promotional graphic for Netflix’s 2024 NFL games (Credit: Netflix)

Watching both of Netflix’s Christmas NFL games is incredibly easy. If you have a Netflix account, simply log in using your device of choice. There should be large banners advertising the NFL streams, but if not, just search “NFL” in the Netflix search bar. If you need a Netflix account, simply head to netflix.com and sign up.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers has already aired, but it is available to rewatch throughout the day. Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans is on now. Beyoncé’s halftime performance will air during the later game; an exact time is unavailable.