Netflix’s Newest Season of Its Fan-Favorite Series Just Dropped and It’s Already No. 1

A new show has passed Cobra Kai for the No. 1 spot on Netflix. This week, Season 2 of Cheer premiered on the streaming service and is currently ranked No. 1 on Netflix’s Top 10 list. Cheer is a docuseries that focuses on the Navarro College cheerleading team led by coach Monica Aldama. The first season saw the team win the national championship in 2019, which was the 14th title for the squad since 2000. For this season, two teams are featured — Navarro and Trinity Valley Community College who has won their share of national titles over the years.

“I feel like we went on this incredible ride with two remarkable teams,” Cheer executive producer Greg Whiteley said. “It was inspiring, and heartbreaking, and sometimes frustrating, but ultimately moving, to be a part of their lives. I think there’s something really magical about somebody when they’re 18, 19, 20 years old. Often they’re away from home for the first time. They’re starting to entertain questions that are the bigger questions of life and it’s such a privilege to be able to film people who are going through that period of time, with the access they give us.”

La’Darius channels Tiffany "Someone lied to her several times" Pollard in this perfect moment from Cheer Season 2 pic.twitter.com/u9hEOjEcLy — Netflix (@netflix) January 13, 2022

Cheer Season 2 starts with Navarro dealing with the success of the first season, appearing on various shows and doing various interviews from around the world. However, the 2020 season is put to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and both Navarro and Trinity Valley can’t compete for a national title since the event is canceled. They returned for the 2020-21 season but Navarro has dealt with a lot since the cancellation of the national championship, including Aldama contracting COVID-19 and losing Jerry Harris as he was arrested for sexual misconduct and child pornography charges.

“The news of Jerry’s investigation broke on the same day that Monica was making her premiere on Dancing with the Stars,” Whitley said. “I think I was very much like everybody else. I was floored and heartbroken. I tried to unpack what it was that I was feeling. Here was a person that I felt like I knew very, very well. But then there was news that led me to believe I didn’t know everything about this person and that led to, in a weird way, me mourning the passing of the person that I thought I knew.”

There’s no word if they’ll be a Season 3 of Cheer. But based on the success of Season 2, it’s likely an announcement will be made by Netflix in the foreseeable future.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.