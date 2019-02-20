Netflix: New Statistics Show How Much Streaming Has Changed Romantic Relationships

In recent years, Netflix has revolutionized the world of TV, movies, and apparently romantic relationships as well.

Netflix has become a fundamental part of life for everyone from die-hard movie buffs to casual viewers. The streaming service changed the game in ways that networks, studios and other services are still trying to catch up with. Add to that list social scientists, who have found some interesting data on Netflix and its effects on romance in the modern age.

A new survey conducted by HighSpeedInternet.com found some interesting data on couples and their Netflix habits. From their viewing habits to the way the service effects other activities, Netflix is integral to many romances as couples settle in to nest their nights away.

Of course, there is a reason the term “Netflix and chill” has become such a universally recognized meme. However, this new study delves deeper than that, suggesting that there may be more to letting Netflix into your life than many people realize. There are funny statistics and sad new truths, and the landscape of modern romance may be shifting too fast for some to keep up.

Here is a look at what the survey revealed about Netflix users’ love lives.

Tough Choice

One of the most surprising findings in the report was when asked if they would rather give up sex or streaming a full year, 30 percent of subscribers said that they would give up sex rather than Netflix.

That means that more than a quarter of Americans surveyed would rather watch their shows and movies than get intimate, while 70 percent said the opposite.

Interestingly, the survey found that married people were more likely to choose sex over Netflix, so perhaps the bachelors and bachelorettes out there have more quiet nights than they let on.

Friends With Benefits

These days, a working Netflix can be like a form of social currency, especially among young people. Nearly 10 percent of people surveyed said that they have dated someone in the past just to get access to their Netflix account.

This is a sad truth to swallow, and may leave some wondering if their significant other really loves them, or just wants to finish Ozark before breaking the bad news.

Leave Your Log In

Meanwhile, keeping track of where you left yourself logged in may be one of the biggest challenges in modern dating. A third of people surveyed admitted that they have used an ex’s Netflix subscription after the relationship ended.

Meanwhile, 36 percent of people said that they have noticed an ex continuing to use their account after a break-up. Sadly, asking an ex to log out of your account may be the new version of throwing all of their stuff out the window onto the front lawn.

Fighting Over the Queue

Netflix may enrich life in many ways, but it can cause issues for couples as well. About 33 percent of people surveyed said that they have gotten into a real verbal argument over what to watch on Netflix — particularly younger people and married couples.

It’s Not You, It’s Your Show

Meanwhile, a whopping 7 percent of people surveyed said that they have ended an entire relationship over their partner’s Netflix preferences. Hopefully it turned out to be worth it for those folks who ended up alone re-watching The Office yet again.

“Netflix Cheating”

The survey also revealed a sad new trend known as “Netflix cheating.” This involved a couple watching a Netflix series together, when suddenly one member decides to watch without their significant other. More than half of people surveyed said that they had caved into this binge-watching temptation, leaving their partner devastated.

More surprisingly, 8 percent of participants said that they would break up with their partner if they finished a TV series without them. That number threatens to spill over into the stastic on the previous slide, particularly next month when the new season of Arrested Development drops.

Quality Time

Overall, couples said that Netflix is a vital part of their thriving relationships. Almost a third of people surveyed said that “all or most of their time with their partner” is spent watching Netflix. Even in less extreme cases, about two-thirds of those surveyed said that it is important to them that their significant other has similar Netflix preferences to them.

At this point, dating apps may want to sync with Netflix accounts so that people can check out each others’ queues before making a date.

Age, Gender and Marital Status

It is worth noting that age, gender and marital status factored into the statistics here. For example, the survey found that Millennials are the most likely group to date someone just for their Netflix subscription, and the most likely to “Netflix cheat” on their significant other.

In addition, the survey found that married women are more likely to give up sex for Netflix than their counterparts, married males.

Finally, the survey had some promising news for married couples — at least, those that were surveyed. It found that married couples are the most likely to choose sex over Netflix, while single people are more likely to choose their streaming services.