8 Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix This Week

A new week means Netflix is dishing out a new crop of TV shows and movies for their subscribers.

March has already brought a lot of new options, but Netflix still has new originals and some promising third-party offerings to come.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There’s a mix of comedy, drama and family-fare to fill up your Netflix queue.

Scroll through to see eight of the best shows and movies coming to Netflix this week.

‘Roxanne Roxanne’ (March 23)

Roxanne Roxanne was an under-the-radar 2017 Sundance film that Netflix picked up for distribution.

The film is a biopic about Lolita Gooden, the rapper known as Roxanne Shanté. She had a name for herself in ’80s as a member of the Juice Crew and through a series of diss records directed at another rapper using the name “Roxanne.”

The film stars Chanté Adams in the title role, with Mahershala Ali and

Nia Long supporting.

‘Game Over, Man!’ (March 23)

Game Over, Man! sees Netflix once again collaborating with Adam Devine for a comedy, but this one’s a bit more special. Devine will reunite with his Workaholics co-stars Anders Holm and Blake Anderson for the film, which is an action comedy.

Based on the film’s trailer, the trio are working as waiters in a high-rise building when terrorists take over and takes people hostage. To make matters worse, among the hostages is reggae artist Shaggy, who cameos to make a forced rendition of his 2000 single “It Wasn’t Me.”

Game Over, Man! will begin streaming on Friday.

‘Santa Clarita Diet’: Season 2 (March 23)

Santa Clarita Diet is one of the Netflix’s most-buzzed about comedies, and fans will finally able to sink their teeth into new episodes.

For the uninformed, Santa Clarita Diet stars Drew Barrymore as a mild-mannered real estate agent who suddenly turns into a zombie. She and her husband, played by Justified alum Timothy Olyphant, try to keep her condition under wraps all while satisfying her newfound craving for human flesh.

All 10 episodes of season 2 will be available on Friday.

‘Requiem’: Season 1 (March 23)

Requiem is a promising new series for Netflix and serves as the service’s latest collaboration with BBC.

The show follows a young woman is faced with the unexpected suicide of her mother. Afterwards, she has to unfold the mystery of her mother’s past, which somehow involves the disappearance of a young girl.

All six episodes of Requiem will be available on Friday.

‘The Standups’: Season 2 (March 20)

Netflix’s own version of the half-hour Comedy Central Presents specials, The Standups, is back with a new batch of episodes.

This season sees up-and-comers Gina Yashere, Rachel Feinstein, Kyle Kinane, Aparna Nancherla, Joe List and Brent Morin taking the stage.

The second season of The Standups will be available on Tuesday.

‘Conor McGregor: Notorious’ (March 21)

Conor McGregor: Notorious, which is a Netflix original film, follows the rise of the MMA fighter who has taken the sport by storm.

The film was captured over the course of four years and shows McGregor’s rise from living in a spare room in Ireland to earning millions for his fights.

The documentary will be available to stream on Netflix starting Wednesday.

‘In Search of Fellini’ (Just Added)

Federico Fellini is a classic Italian director behind some of the greatest films of all-time, such as La Dolce Vita, 8½ and La Strada. This 2017 film follows the adventures of a woman who becomes obsessed with Fellini’s works and heads off to Italy to find him.

The cast includes Ksenia Solo, Mary Lynn Rajskub and NCIS actress Maria Bello.

In Search of Fellini is now available on Netflix.

Benji (Just Added)

Among the latest family friendly offerings on Netflix’s slate is a remake of the 1974 film Benji.

Produced by Blumhouse Productions, the film will follows the same plot as the original film, which involves a scruffy stray dog named Benji who slowly works his way into a family’s life.

Full List

Avail. 3/16/18

Benji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Edha: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On My Block: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Take Your Pills — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wild Wild Country: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/19/18

In Search of Fellini

Avail. 3/20/18

100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice

The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/21/18

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Avail. 3/23/18

Alexa & Katie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Game Over, Man! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Layla M.– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Requiem: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roxanne Roxanne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mechanism: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/24/18

Red Trees

Avail. 3/27/18

Men on a Mission: 2018

Avail. 3/28/18

50 First Dates

Little Women

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

The Art of War

Avail. 3/30/18

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Match — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Happy Anniversary — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1

Rapture: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Titan– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/31/18

Let Me In