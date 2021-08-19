Netflix Teen Comedy Series Renewed for Another Season

✖

Netflix's teen comedy series Never Have I Ever has been renewed for another season. According to Deadline, the Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher-created is getting a Season 3, which is sure to thrill fans everywhere. "We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager," said Kaling and Fisher in a joint statement.

Never Have I Ever follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) a modern-day first-generation Indian teenager who winds up in a love triangle with Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) after falling for both of them. Over the course of the first season, various celebrities, such as Andy Samberg and Tennis-pro John McEnroe, provided the inner monologue for different characters. Season 2 — which recently debuted — added other celebrity voices, such as Gigi Hadid, to the roster.

How it feels to hear that Never Have I Ever has been renewed for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/one6xu6ZsU — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2021

Back in July, ahead of the Never Have I Ever Season 2 debut, PopCulture spoke with Lewison about what fans could expect from the new episodes. The actor explained that he could not give too much away, but teased that the Devi-Ben-Paxton love triangle was "definitely going to be explored" more. "I think that some people are going to be really excited and some people less so," Lewison added. "Obviously I'm a little bit biased because I portray Ben, but I think the connection they have is really strong."

Lewison went on to say that he is championing Ben and Devi as endgame, citing their "interesting dynamic" and the way their friendship has developed. "Ben was there with Devi's grieving and Devi was there for Ben’s loneliness," he said, providing examples of why he thinks it has to be Devi and Ben at the end.

Lewison also shared that, during Season 2, fans would "really [be] growing with Ben" over the course of some "really high highs and really low lows." He added, "I love the layers that they add on for Ben each season." At the time, Lewison referred to the possibility of a Season 3, saying that he thinks he'll get more opportunities to explore Ben's home life, including his relationship with his mother, played by one of Kaling's former The Office co-stars, Angela Kinsey.

"I love the layers that they add on for Ben each season," Lewison said. "I think it’s always important to approach anything with sensitivity and honesty. …I think it’s something we strive for with every take." Seasons 1 and 2 of Never Have I Ever are now streaming on Netflix. Season 3 does not currently have an announced premiere date.