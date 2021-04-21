Netflix Nears Deal With KISS for Music Biopic 'Shout It out Loud'

✖

Netflix is nearing a deal to acquire developing KISS music biopic, titled Shout It out Loud. According to The Wrap, Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Rønning to set to direct the project, from a script treatment by Ole Sanders. KISS co-founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are also collaborating on the film, which is said to span the iconic band’s story both on and off stage.

Rønning is most well-known for directing two major Disney films: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which he co-directed with Espen Sandberg. Rønningis also currently attached to direct the proposed sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film, but no recent developments have confirmed the status of the particular project. At this time, Shout It out Loud does not have any announced cast members, nor a release date, but it is reported that the film is being fast-tracked to coincide with KISS' End of the Road tour, which had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but is scheduled to resume this year.

KISS was founded by Simmons on vocals/bass and Stanley on vocals/rhythm guitar in 1973, with Ace Frehley joining as lead guitar and Peter Criss playing drums. Frehley and Criss have exited and returned to the band throughout the years, but neither are currently in the band. KISS has written and recorded 20 studio albums — not counting the four solo albums each member recorded in 1978 — since their self-titled debut in 1974, with the most recent being 2012s Monster.

As of 2018, KISS had sold roughly 75 million albums worldwide, making them one of the highest-selling rock bands of all time. The band has also delivered more than three dozen tours since its inception. The End of the Road World Tour marks KISS' 35th overall tour.

Back in 2019, Stanley spoke with AZ Central about the band's final tour and shared that he was very excited to kick it off. "It’s like I’m getting ready to go to the biggest party ever," he told the outlet. "It’s a celebration and a time for both the band and the fans to congregate and acknowledge what we created together.

Stanley added, "If anybody needs a validation or justification for their love of the band, this tour is it. And we’re so lucky to be able to, on our terms, decide that this will be the last tour." Based on the tour dates listed on their website, it appears that KISS is set to resume the tour over the summer.