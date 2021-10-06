Netflix’s ‘My Little Pony’ Movie Instantly Takes Over Families’ TVs

The latest addition to the My Little Pony franchise is proving to be a major hit. My Little Pony: A New Generation, a new animated film, made its way to Netflix on Sept. 24 and quickly caught the attention of families across the country who have helped the movie shoot onto the Netflix streaming charts.

Set several years after the events of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, the animated fantasy film is set in the world of Equestria, which has since lost its magic, causing Earth Ponies, Unicorns, and Pegasi to live in fear and mistrust. The movie follows idealistic Earth Pony Sunny and curious Unicorn Izzy as they embark on an epic adventure across fantasy lands in an effort to bring magic and unity back to Equestria. My Little Pony: A New Generation features a voice cast including Vanessa Hudgens, Kimiko Glenn, James Marsden, Sofia Carson and Liza Koshy.

In the more than a week since its debut, My Little Pony: A New Generation has maintained a spot on Netflix’s streaming charts in the U.S. As of this posting, the movie currently ranks No. 4 among movies behind The DUFF, Titanic, and The Guilty, which claims the No. 1 spot. While those ratings are a bit of a drop — the film previously reached the No. 6 title overall and No. 3 spot on the movies list in the U.S. — My Little Pony: A New Generation has been reaching major success worldwide. According to Flix Patrol streaming data, the animated children’s film was the third most popular movie on Netflix across the globe on Tuesday, Oct. 5, the film only falling behind Friendzone and The Guilty.

In addition to its great streaming numbers — Netflix itself has not released any concrete viewership data, something the streamer seldom does — the new My Little Pony film has earned rave reviews from critics, who have given it an 89% fresh approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In their review for Screen It!, critic Jim Judy wrote, “I’m far from the target audience, but I have to admit I enjoyed the flick, with the message of tolerance, friendship, and love being the tasty offering on this cinematic cake.” Mama’s Geeky‘s Tessa Smith praised the movie for its “hilarious jokes, star studded voice cast, gorgeous animation, a bopping soundtrack, and a great introduction to the new generation of ponies.”

Viewers have also been weighing in online, with My Little Pony seeing a search in social media chatter since its release. One viewer admitted that the movie “really surprised” them, adding that “this movie was surprisingly good.” The film is just the latest addition to the Netflix Family library to generate plenty of chatter, with fellow recent additions Scaredy Cats and Nightbooks also earning spots in the Top 10 streaming lists on the platform.