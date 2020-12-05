Netflix Movies: 14 Disney Films You Can Still Watch

With the launch of Disney+, many Netflix customers assumed they would never see a Disney movie on the platform again. However, they would be wrong. When Disney's new streaming service launched in November 2019, there were still a chunk of the company's movies still on Netflix. More than a year later, that fact is still true.

While the number of Disney movies on the world's leading streaming service has been dwindling, there are still 14 of them available (not counting any 20th Century Studios movies they acquired). This selection is made possible due to prior deals Netflix made with Disney to stream their movies before Disney+ was launched, and it will actually grow in the coming years. Currently, there are a couple of animated hits, some overlooked live-action gems and a few documentaries, for good measure. Scroll through to see the list of Disney movies on Netflix right now.