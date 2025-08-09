Netflix Movie About the World’s Largest Diamond Heist Is Streaming Today

Netflix subscribers can now learn more about the world’s largest diamond heist.

Stolen: Heist of the Century is now streaming.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Directed by Mark Lewis, the documentary centers on the largest diamond heist ever that saw Leonardo Natarbartolo stealing about $100 million worth of diamonds in Belgium in 2003. The film is based on the 2010 book Flawless: Inside the Largest Diamond Heist in History, which examines how the heist was pulled off and what led to police catching them. The thieves targeted the Antwerp Diamond Center, and while it’s heavily guarded during the week, it has less security on the weekends.

Authorities believe thieves entered through a door in the garage that led to the ground floor of the building and opened it by modifying a key. The documentary takes a closer look at the heist, what happened, what the aftermath was like, and how they did it. Flawless co-author Scott Selby spoke to TIME about the theft and the biggest question he had. “For me, the biggest mystery is, how did they get past that combination lock?” he shared.

Play video

In the documentary, Natarbartolo talked about how he trained for the heist, using a recreation of the vault, but Selby doesn’t believe it. “I’m not sure why one would need a replica of a vault that you already have total access to,” he said.

After all these years, most of the diamonds remain unaccounted for, and many of the safe deposit owners didn’t have insurance because the building was considered the “safest place to store diamonds” with CCTV and armed police guarding it during the week. “It’s important to remember these real victims,” said Selby. “Real people with small businesses were wiped out.”

Despite getting caught, Notarbartolo doesn’t have any regrets. “I’ve always wanted to be part of something like this,” he said in the film. “We felt proud of doing something so strong and powerful.”

Fans can see what the world’s largest diamond heist is all about with the new documentary Stolen: Heist of the Century streaming now on Netflix. The streamer is the home to many other documentary films and series, and Stolen is far from the only one that will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats.