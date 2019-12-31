Netflix’s Most-Watched Titles of 2019

Netflix is closing out the year by reflecting on some of the most-watched series and movies on the streaming platform in 2019. On Monday, the streaming giant, currently battling it out in the streaming wars, took to Twitter to reveal the final rankings of the content that became all of the buzz on social media.

A look back at some of our favorite memories on Netflix this year pic.twitter.com/8ntLsjuT7Y — Netflix US (@netflix) December 29, 2019

Although relatively secret when it comes to their viewing measures, the streaming giant did recently reveal that a view only counts once an account has watched at least 70 percent of the episode or film’s runtime, including the credits. They also stated that any subsequent views of the film from the same account do not count. The statement added that the information “should not be taken as a metric for all Netflix content.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

For these particular lists, however, the streamer ranked “based on accounts that chose to watch two minutes or more of a title during its first 28 days” on the platform, NBC reports.

Keep scrolling to see the most popular series and movies on Netflix in 2019!

Top 10 Most Popular Releases of 2019

The most popular releases in 2019 for viewers in the United States likely doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Throughout the year, Netflix, in a rare move, frequently boasted about the streaming data for its top performers like the newest season of Stranger Things, which raked in 64 million views, making it the service’s most-watched original series of all time.

1. Stranger Things 3

2. The Witcher

3. The Umbrella Academy

4. Dead to Me

5. You: Season 2

6. When They See Us

7. Unbelievable

8. Sex Education

9. 13 Reasons Why

10. Raising Dion

Top 10 Most Popular Movie Releases of 2019

The top movies are also unsurprising. Although several licensed films made it into the mix, the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-starring film Murder Mystery easily climbed to the top of the list thanks to the 45 million viewers who tuned in within the first seven days of its debut.

1. Murder Mystery

2. 6 Underground

3. The Incredibles 2

4. The Irishman

5. Triple Frontier

6. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

7. The Highwaymen

8. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

9. Wreck-It Ralph 2

10. Secret Obsession

Top 10 Most Popular Documentary Releases of 2019

If 2019 was good for anything, it was the documentaries recounting everything from high-profile murder and abduction cases, the disastrous Fyre Festival, and an up-close look at the planet we call home.

1. Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes: Limited Series

2. Our Planet

3. FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

4. HOMECOMING: A film by Beyoncé

5. Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer: Limited Series

6. Abducted in Plain Sight

7. The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

8. The Family: Limited Series

9. Street Food: Volume 1: Asia

10. Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

Top 10 Most Popular Standup Releases of 2019

Netflix also offered up plenty of laughs throughout the year, debuting multiple comedy specials featuring the likes of Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, and more.

1. Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones

2. Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

3. Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias: One Show Fits All

4. Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

5. Amy Schumer: Growing

6. Bill Burr: Paper Tiger

7. Aziz Ansari: Right Now

8. Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself

9. Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

10. Mike Epps: Only One Mike

Top 10 Most Popular Nonfiction Releases of 2019

Fiction wasn’t all the buzz of the past year, and plenty of Netflix subscribers tuned in to learn a thing or two about tidying up, watch contestants deprive themselves of sleep all in the name of $1 million, and even make themselves feel a little better about their baking skills, or lack thereof.

1. Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

2. Jailbirds

3. Rhythm + Flo

4. You vs. Wild

5. Nailed It!: Season 3

6. Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed

7. Awake: The Million Dollar Game

8. Sugar Rush Christmas

9. Prank Encounters

10. Sugar Rush: Season 2

Top 10 Most Popular Kids & Family Series Releases of 2019

The year also proved to be fruitful in family-friendly content, and Netflix didn’t fail to deliver.

1. Raising Dion

2. Green Eggs and Ham

3. Lost in Space: Season 2

4. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

5. Victorious

6. You vs. Wild

7. Nailed It! Season 3

8. Fuller House: Season 5

9. Family Reunion

10. Mighty Little Bheem

Top 10 Most Popular International Releases of 2019

Subscribers in the United States also had an interest in content from across the globe, with a number of international series having become all the buzz in 2019.

1. Mighty Little Bheem

2. Kidnapping Stella

3. Always a Witch

4. Mirage

5. Burn Out

6. High Seas

7. Como caído del cielo

8. Money Heist: Part 3

9. Quicksand

10. The Rain: Season 2