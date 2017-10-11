New Study Reveals Netflix’s Most Popular Series

Netflix has a seemingly endless amount of options when it comes to TV shows and movies to choose from. The Netflix originals alone range from TV sitcoms to intense dramas, and it’s clear that there is something on the streaming service for everybody.

However, there are some shows that Netflix produces that rise above the rest, so people tune in no matter what their normal viewing habits may be. Which of these shows lead to the most conversation, and have the most people adding them to their watch lists?

According to a new study from Parrot Analytics, Narcos is actually the most popular series from Netflix, rising above other well-liked shows such as House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black.

By combining statistics based on streams, viewers, engagement and other factors, Parrot Analytics was able to create a formula to see how many people were watching Netflix originals, and those numbers took Narcos to the top.

Sci-fi hit Stranger Things came in second place in these numbers, followed by Ozark, Orange Is the New Black and Marvel’s The Defenders.

The study also looked into the most-watched shows on Hulu and Amazon Prime, but those results were less surprising.

Hulu’s most popular show was The Handmaid’s Tale, followed by 11.22.63, The Path, Chance and Harlots. Over on Amazon, the top five programs were The Man in the High Castle, The Tick, The Grand Tour, Transparent and Comrade Detective.

