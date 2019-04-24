Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2019

As May approaches closer, keep an eye on this list of Netflix content leaving the platform throughout the month to make sure your favorite titles are sticking around a little bit longer.

A number of titles will be cut from Netflix in May, so make sure you’re squeezing in a viewing or two of series or movies from the list below that are getting the axe.

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in May, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 5/1

8 Mile

Chocolat

Cold Justice: Collection 3

Dances with Wolves

Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Dr. No

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

For Your Eyes Only

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Russia with Love

Godzilla

GoldenEye

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

LEAVING 5/1 (Continued)

Licence to Kill

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Sixteen Candles

Sliding Doors

Somm

Somm: Into the Bottle

The Birdcage

The Dirty Dozen

The English Patient

The Lovely Bones

The Notebook

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tomorrow Never Dies

Watchmen

LEAVING 5/11 – 5/31

Leaving 5/11/19:

Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 5/15/19:

Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1

Leaving 5/19/19:

Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia

Leaving 5/22/19:

The Boss Baby

Leaving 5/24/19:

Southpaw

Leaving 5/31/19:

I Know What You Did Last Summer

West Side Story (1961)

