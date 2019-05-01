Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2019

Netflix May 2019 list has finally arrived!
May 1 is here, be sure to keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original new Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of May while the rest will debut gradually throughout the month.
COMING 5/1
Knock Down The House — NETFLIX FILM
Munafik 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Angels & Demons
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Casper
Chasing Liberty
Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dumb and Dumber
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Gosford Park
Gremlins
Hairspray (1988)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Her Only Choice
Hoosiers
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2
John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
Just Friends
Revolutionary Road
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1
Scarface
Scream
Snowpiercer
Taking Lives
The Da Vinci Code
The Dark Crystal (1982)
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
To Rome With Love
Wedding Crashers
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Zombieland
COMING 5/2 – 5/7
Avail. 5/2/19:
Colony: Season 3
Olympus Has Fallen
Avail. 5/3/19:
A Pesar De Todo — NETFLIX FILM
All In My Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Alles ist gut — NETFLIX FILM
Cupcake & Dino – General Services: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dead to Me — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile — NETFLIX FILM
Flinch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage — NETFLIX FILM
The Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM
Mr. Mom
Supernatural: Season 14
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tuca & Bertie — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Undercover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/4/19:
Like Arrows
Avail. 5/6/19:
Abyss — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/7/19:
The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
Queen of the South: Season 3
COMING 5/8 – 5/13
Avail. 5/8/19:
Lucifer: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/9/19:
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Insidious
Avail. 5/10/19:
Dry Martina — NETFLIX FILM
Easy: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gente que viene y bah — NETFLIX FILM
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jailbirds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pose: Season 1
ReMastered: The Lion’s Share — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shéhérazade — NETFLIX FILM
The Society — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wine Country — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 5/12/19:
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/13/19:
Malibu Rescue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 5/14 – 5/20
Avail. 5/14/19:
revisions — NETFLIX ANIME
Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Weed the People
Avail. 5/15/19:
Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!
Avail. 5/16/19:
Good Sam — NETFLIX FILM
Take Me Home Tonight
Avail. 5/17/19:
1994: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Chip & Potato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
It’s Bruno — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Maria — NETFLIX FILM
Morir para contar — NETFLIX FILM
Nailed It!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
See You Yesterday — NETFLIX FILM
The Rain: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Well Intended Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Gold: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/18/19:
The Blackcoat’s Daughter
Avail. 5/20/19:
Prince of Peoria: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2
COMING 5/21 – 5/31
Avail. 5/21/19:
Arrow: Season 7
Moonlight
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/22/19:
A Tale of Two Kitchens — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One Night in Spring — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Flash: Season 5
Avail. 5/23/19:
Riverdale: Season 3
Slasher: Solstice — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/24/19:
After Maria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Alta Mar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joy — NETFLIX FILM
Rim of the World — NETFLIX FILM
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Perfection — NETFLIX FILM
WHAT / IF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/27/19:
Historical Roasts — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Outlander: Seasons 1-2
Avail. 5/28/19:
Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Avail. 5/30/19:
Chopsticks — NETFLIX FILM
My Week with Marilyn
Svaha: The Sixth Finger — NETFLIX FILM
The One I Love
Avail. 5/31/19:
Always Be My Maybe — NETFLIX FILM
Bad Blood: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Black Spot: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killer Ratings — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When They See Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING IN MAY
Charmed (2018): Season 1
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4
The Mechanism: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Supergirl: Season 4
