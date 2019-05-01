Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2019

Netflix May 2019 list has finally arrived!

May 1 is here, be sure to keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original new Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of May while the rest will debut gradually throughout the month.

Once you’re finished checking out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in May, head over to see what titles you need to add to your list that are on the chopping block for the month.

COMING 5/1

Knock Down The House — NETFLIX FILM

Munafik 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Just Friends

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Zombieland

COMING 5/2 – 5/7

Avail. 5/2/19:

Colony: Season 3

Olympus Has Fallen

Avail. 5/3/19:

A Pesar De Todo — NETFLIX FILM

All In My Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Alles ist gut — NETFLIX FILM

Cupcake & Dino – General Services: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dead to Me — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile — NETFLIX FILM

Flinch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage — NETFLIX FILM

The Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM

Mr. Mom

Supernatural: Season 14

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tuca & Bertie — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Undercover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/4/19:

Like Arrows

Avail. 5/6/19:

Abyss — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/7/19:

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

Queen of the South: Season 3

COMING 5/8 – 5/13

Avail. 5/8/19:

Lucifer: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/9/19:

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Insidious

Avail. 5/10/19:

Dry Martina — NETFLIX FILM

Easy: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gente que viene y bah — NETFLIX FILM

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jailbirds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pose: Season 1

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shéhérazade — NETFLIX FILM

The Society — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wine Country — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 5/12/19:

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/13/19:

Malibu Rescue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 5/14 – 5/20

Avail. 5/14/19:

revisions — NETFLIX ANIME

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Weed the People

Avail. 5/15/19:

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

Avail. 5/16/19:

Good Sam — NETFLIX FILM

Take Me Home Tonight

Avail. 5/17/19:

1994: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chip & Potato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

It’s Bruno — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maria — NETFLIX FILM

Morir para contar — NETFLIX FILM

Nailed It!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

See You Yesterday — NETFLIX FILM

The Rain: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Well Intended Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

White Gold: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/18/19:

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

Avail. 5/20/19:

Prince of Peoria: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2

COMING 5/21 – 5/31

Avail. 5/21/19:

Arrow: Season 7

Moonlight

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/22/19:

A Tale of Two Kitchens — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One Night in Spring — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Flash: Season 5

Avail. 5/23/19:

Riverdale: Season 3

Slasher: Solstice — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/24/19:

After Maria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Alta Mar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joy — NETFLIX FILM

Rim of the World — NETFLIX FILM

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Perfection — NETFLIX FILM

WHAT / IF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/27/19:

Historical Roasts — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outlander: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 5/28/19:

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Avail. 5/30/19:

Chopsticks — NETFLIX FILM

My Week with Marilyn

Svaha: The Sixth Finger — NETFLIX FILM

The One I Love

Avail. 5/31/19:

Always Be My Maybe — NETFLIX FILM

Bad Blood: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Black Spot: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killer Ratings — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When They See Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING IN MAY

Charmed (2018): Season 1

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4

The Mechanism: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Supergirl: Season 4

