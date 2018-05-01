Netflix: Everything Leaving in May 2018

Just as several new projects are being dropped onto Netflix‘s enormous cache of movies and TV shows in May, many are being pulled from the streaming service as well.

A number of classic films will be making their way off TVs and screens across the country, as well as fan-favorite TV shows.

As sad as you may be to say goodbye to those seasons or flicks (especially if you were too busy binging other shows to have time to watch), Netflix will also roll out several new exciting titles throughout the month, including several original projects.

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in May.

LEAVING 5/1

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web

Field of Dreams

GoodFellas

Ocean’s Eleven

Sahara

Silent Hill

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Hurt Locker

To Rome With Love

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

LEAVING 5/2

Leaving 5/2/18:

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty & the Briefcase

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cow Belles

Cyberbully

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 – 2

My Fake Fiancé

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 – 4

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Read It and Weep

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 – 2

StarStruck

Teen Spirit

The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 – 5

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

LEAVING 5/7-5/30

Leaving 5/7/18:

The Host

Leaving 5/12/18:

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Leaving 5/30/18:

Disney’s The Jungle Book

POPULAR FULL SERIES FOR A COMPLETE NETFLIX BINGE:

Not a fan of waiting week by week for new episodes of your favorite show? Check out some of these complete series start to finish.

Mad Men:

This New York City-set 1960s and early ’70s period drama ran for seven seasons on AMC from 2007-2015. The critically acclaimed show won five Golden Globes and 16 Emmys, including a Lead Actor award for Jon Hamm, who portrayed alpha male protagonist (or antagonist, depending on who you ask) Don Draper.

The series title is said to be the slang term that those who worked in advertising on Madison Avenue used to refer to themselves. The drama follows the professional and personal life of Don, the creative director at the fictional Sterling Cooper advertising agency, documenting his song and dance to maintain his image as a brilliant advertising executive as well as a family man for his wife and kids.

The plot also sheds light on the changing culture and social roles of men and women through the ’60s.

Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, January Jones and Christina Hendricks make up just a few of the legendary supporting cast members.

‘THE OFFICE’:

Those looking for a bit lighter of fare will find themselves loving The Office, the NBC sitcom that launched the careers of huge stars like Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and Rainn Wilson.

Based on the British series of the same name, the sitcom ran on NBC for nine seasons from 2005-2013 and follows the daily lives of employees from the fictional Dunder Mifflin, a small paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Throughout its run, the show received several awards and nominations, including 42 Emmy nominations, and won Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2006 and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2007.

The A-list comedic ensemble also featured B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms, Oscar Nuñez and more.

‘NURSE JACKIE’:

Medical dramedy series Nurse Jackie ran on Showtime for seven seasons from 2009-2015. The hospital show received several award nominations and earned five Primetime Emmy Awards during its well-acclaimed run.

The show followed New York City emergency room nurse Jackie Peyton (Edie Falco) as she works to provide patient care amidst a crumbling healthcare system — all while relying on Vicodin and Adderall to make it through her grueling shifts.

‘THE WEST WING’:

The American political drama created by Aaron Sorkins was originally broadcast on NBC from 1999-2006. Throughout its seven-season run, the show earned three Golden Globes and 26 Emmys, including the title of Outstanding Drama Series for four consecutive years.

Primarily set in the West Wing of the White House, the show followed the internal happenings under the administration of fictitious democratic President Josiah Bartlett (Martin Sheen). Together with his cutthroat team of advisers, he saw his persona life become tangled with his presidential role and worked to conduct the business of the country throughout two terms in office.

Those who enjoy scandals, threats and political riffs would love this original political drama.

‘WEEDS’:

Showtime presented the American dark dramedy Weeds for eight seasons from 2005-2012. The series earned multiple awards, including a Golden Globe, two Emmys and two Satellite awards, among others.

It follows widow Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker), who begins growing and selling marijuana to make enough money to support her family after her husband’s unexpected death leaves her with looming debt. Her hodgepodge of associates in her pot-selling business includes her brother-in-law Andy and pot-smoking city councilman Doug Wilson.

Over the course of the series, she and her family become increasingly entangled in illegal activity, all while trying to keep their secret under wraps.