Everything Coming to Netflix in March 2019

March 1st isn’t too far ahead, which means Netflix is preparing to drop dozens of brand-new titles to the streaming service.

Keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of March while the rest will debut gradually throughout the month.

COMING 3/1

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Budapest (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Larva Island: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Losers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Northern Rescue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

River’s Edge (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind– NETFLIX FILM

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter’s Bone

Your Son (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

COMING 3/2 – 3/8

Avail. 3/2/19:

Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea) (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/3/19:

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/5/19:

Disney’s Christopher Robin

Avail. 3/6/19:

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/7/19:

Doubt

The Order — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/8/19:

After Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue Jasmine

Formula 1: Drive to Survive — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Immortals — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Juanita — NETFLIX FILM

Lady J (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Shadow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo. — NETFLIX FILM

COMING 3/12 – 3/15

Avail. 3/12/19:

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/13/19:

Triple Frontier — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/15/19:

A Separation

Arrested Development: Season 5 B— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Burn Out (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Dry Martina (AR) — NETFLIX FILM

Girl (BE) — NETFLIX FILM

If I Hadn’t Met You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kung Fu Hustle

Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love, Death & Robots — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paskal (MY) — NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Robozuna: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Lives of Others

Turn Up Charlie — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YooHoo to the Rescue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 3/16 – 3/22

Avail. 3/16/19:

Green Door — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/19/19:

Amy Schumer Growing — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/21/19:

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/22/19:

Carlo & Malik — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Charlie’s Colorforms City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Delhi Crime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Historia de un crimen: Colosio — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mirage (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

Most Beautiful Thing — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Selling Sunset — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Dirt — NETFLIX FILM

COMING 3/26 – 3/31

Avail. 3/26/19:

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/28/19:

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 3/29/19:

15 August (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Bayoneta (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

Osmosis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Highwaymen — NETFLIX FILM

The Legend of Cocaine Island — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Traitors — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Avail. 3/30/19:

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

Avail. 3/31/19:

El sabor de las margaritas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Burial of Kojo

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coming in March:

On My Block: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AWARD-NOMINATED TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST

Netflix has several films and series fresh off the buzz of awards season; be sure to add these critically-acclaimed Netflix titles to your list and get in a viewing or two.

‘Roma’: Critics are raving over Roma, a foreign language film nominated for not one, not two, not three — but 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress (Yalitza Aparicio). It took home two Golden Globes (Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film) and was nominated for three.

The film works as director Alfonso Cuarón’s poem to his youth, shot by Cuarón himself in straight black and white in a Mexico City.

Roma follows a woman named Cleo who is based off his real-life nanny and depicts life as it is lived in his bourgeois corner of Mexico City, showcasing the powerful family dynamic Cleo has with her employers.

“DUMPLIN’”

Jennifer Aniston stars in Dumplin’, an original Netflix film based off the novel of the same name by Julie Murphy that follows an overweight beauty pageant contestant who tries to prove a point to her mother (Aniston). Although she doesn’t appear in the film, the bigger star might be Dolly Parton, whose music soundtracks the entire movie. In fact, Parton and fellow songwriter Linda Perry even earned an Oscar nod, as well as nods from the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and Hollywood Music in Media Awards for Best Original Song for “Girl in the Movies.”

‘THE KOMINSKY METHOD’:

Nominated for three Golden Globe awards (and winning two), an American Film Institute Award, two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, The Kominsky Method stars Michael Douglas as an aging acting coach in his twilight years not quite ready to ride off into the sunset just yet.

Alan Arkin plays the once-famous Kominsky’s agent, who helps him see the funny side of the older years of life in Los Angeles.

Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now, while season 2 is on its way.

‘OZARK’: SEASON 2

If you still haven’t caught up on Ozark, now is the time to do so, especially after Jason Bateman was recently nominated for a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Satellite Award for his work in season 2. Plus, Laura Linney and Julia Gardner were nominated by the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 deals with the consequences of the risks he took in season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz).

Fans of Bloodline and Breaking Bad will love this dramatic thriller. Both seasons of Ozark are streaming now. It was renewed for season 3 back in October.