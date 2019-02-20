Everything Coming to Netflix in March 2019

March 1st isn’t too far ahead, which means Netflix is preparing to drop dozens of brand-new titles to the streaming service.
Keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of March while the rest will debut gradually throughout the month.
COMING 3/1
A Clockwork Orange
Apollo 13
Budapest (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks
Emma
Junebug
Larva Island: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Losers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Northern Rescue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
River’s Edge (JP) — NETFLIX FILM
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind– NETFLIX FILM
The Hurt Locker
The Notebook
Tyson
Wet Hot American Summer
Winter’s Bone
Your Son (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
COMING 3/2 – 3/8
Avail. 3/2/19:
Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea) (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/3/19:
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/5/19:
Disney’s Christopher Robin
Avail. 3/6/19:
Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/7/19:
Doubt
The Order — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/8/19:
After Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Blue Jasmine
Formula 1: Drive to Survive — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
Immortals — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Juanita — NETFLIX FILM
Lady J (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Shadow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
The Jane Austen Book Club
Walk. Ride. Rodeo. — NETFLIX FILM
COMING 3/12 – 3/15
Avail. 3/12/19:
Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/13/19:
Triple Frontier — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/15/19:
A Separation
Arrested Development: Season 5 B— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Burn Out (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Dry Martina (AR) — NETFLIX FILM
Girl (BE) — NETFLIX FILM
If I Hadn’t Met You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kung Fu Hustle
Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love, Death & Robots — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paskal (MY) — NETFLIX FILM
Queer Eye: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Robozuna: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Lives of Others
Turn Up Charlie — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YooHoo to the Rescue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 3/16 – 3/22
Avail. 3/16/19:
Green Door — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/19/19:
Amy Schumer Growing — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/21/19:
Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/22/19:
Carlo & Malik — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Charlie’s Colorforms City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Delhi Crime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Historia de un crimen: Colosio — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mirage (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
Most Beautiful Thing — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Selling Sunset — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Dirt — NETFLIX FILM
COMING 3/26 – 3/31
Avail. 3/26/19:
Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/28/19:
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 3/29/19:
15 August (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Bayoneta (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
Osmosis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Highwaymen — NETFLIX FILM
The Legend of Cocaine Island — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Traitors — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Avail. 3/30/19:
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5
Avail. 3/31/19:
El sabor de las margaritas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Burial of Kojo
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming in March:
On My Block: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
AWARD-NOMINATED TITLES TO ADD TO YOUR LIST
Netflix has several films and series fresh off the buzz of awards season; be sure to add these critically-acclaimed Netflix titles to your list and get in a viewing or two.
‘Roma’: Critics are raving over Roma, a foreign language film nominated for not one, not two, not three — but 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress (Yalitza Aparicio). It took home two Golden Globes (Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film) and was nominated for three.
The film works as director Alfonso Cuarón’s poem to his youth, shot by Cuarón himself in straight black and white in a Mexico City.
Roma follows a woman named Cleo who is based off his real-life nanny and depicts life as it is lived in his bourgeois corner of Mexico City, showcasing the powerful family dynamic Cleo has with her employers.
“DUMPLIN’”
Jennifer Aniston stars in Dumplin’, an original Netflix film based off the novel of the same name by Julie Murphy that follows an overweight beauty pageant contestant who tries to prove a point to her mother (Aniston). Although she doesn’t appear in the film, the bigger star might be Dolly Parton, whose music soundtracks the entire movie. In fact, Parton and fellow songwriter Linda Perry even earned an Oscar nod, as well as nods from the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and Hollywood Music in Media Awards for Best Original Song for “Girl in the Movies.”
‘THE KOMINSKY METHOD’:
Nominated for three Golden Globe awards (and winning two), an American Film Institute Award, two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, The Kominsky Method stars Michael Douglas as an aging acting coach in his twilight years not quite ready to ride off into the sunset just yet.
Alan Arkin plays the once-famous Kominsky’s agent, who helps him see the funny side of the older years of life in Los Angeles.
Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now, while season 2 is on its way.
‘OZARK’: SEASON 2
If you still haven’t caught up on Ozark, now is the time to do so, especially after Jason Bateman was recently nominated for a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Satellite Award for his work in season 2. Plus, Laura Linney and Julia Gardner were nominated by the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.
In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 deals with the consequences of the risks he took in season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz).
Fans of Bloodline and Breaking Bad will love this dramatic thriller. Both seasons of Ozark are streaming now. It was renewed for season 3 back in October.