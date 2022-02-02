Netflix Makes Major Change to ‘Continue Watching’ Row

The days of those pesky, unwanted titles filling up your Netflix Continue Watching list are now a thing of the past thanks to a new streaming library feature Netflix has just introduced. The streaming giant has finally rolled out a feature allowing users to delete shows and movies from their Continue Watching row, allowing subscribers to have a more customizable and organized interface.

The new feature has already rolled out on Netflix’s web, mobile, and TV apps, and making use of the option to remove titles is as simple as a few clicks. Subscribers viewing Netflix from their computers simply need to place their cursor over a title in the Continue Watching row and then select “Remove from Row.” The process is similar on both mobile devices on TVs, with titles able to be removed on mobile devices by tapping the Menu for a title in the Continue Watching row and then “Remove From Row.” On the TV, subscribers simply need to go to the details page of a TV show or movie in the Continue Watching row and then select “Remove from Row.”

According to The Verge, the streamer has also made sure that any accidentally removed titles can be restored to the Continue Watching row. Subscribers who accidentally remove a series or film they plan to keep watching can undo the removal by “clicking a second time,” which will “quickly undo the removal.”

While the new feature is minor in the larger scope of things, it is welcomed by subscribers, who for years now have aired their grievances over the fact that their Continue Watching row, one of the first rows they are greeted with when accessing Netflix, was clogged with titles they never intended to finish. Reacting to new option to remove titles, one Netflix subscriber wrote on Twitter, “Can I get a hallelujah Can I get an amen,” with somebody else sharing that it is a “good UI update; before, you had to dig into user settings and manually remove them – it would also take effect *later*.”

The new removal feature comes on the heels of a far less exciting update from the streamer. In mid-January, Netflix introduced a new price hike. Under the price increase, the basic plan has increased from $8.99 per month to $10 per month, the standard plan from $12.99 per month to $15.50 per month, and the premium plan from $18 per month to $20 per month. The increase, in part due to Netflix’s increased focus on original titles, went into effect immediately for new subscribers, with the price hike set to roll out to existing subscribers in the coming weeks.