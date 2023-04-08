Netflix Makes Decision on 'Sex/Life' Future After Season 2

Days after Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi claimed she wasn't feeling supported in her role any more, the popular Netflix series has been canceled after two seasons as fans were anxiously awaiting for an answer on a third. Though she's out of a job with the streaming service, she recently signed on as the lead for ABC's newest legal drama, Judgement.

The decision to cancel the erotic drama comes just over one month after the release of the show's six-episode second season. A Netflix spokesperson told Deadline of the decision that the second season provided "a natural close" by "wrapping up the storylines for key characters whose relationships come to a happy conclusion." The rep added that Netflix is "proud of the show and the work put into it by producers, cast, and crew."

Sex/Life premiered in June 2021. The series followed repressed mom of two Billie (Shahi) as she navigated a love triangle with her husband, Cooper Connelly (Mike Vogel), and her first great love Brad Simon (Adam Demos). Season 2 showed Billie reuniting with her ex, wrapping up with the two reciting nuptials on a beach.

Shahi has been dating Demos, 37, since December 2020 recently revealed that she "didn't have the same support" while filming the show's second season as she had in the inaugural season.

"It became a much different thing for me, and I'm not afraid to say that. I struggled with the material," she explained during an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "I mean, I'm never going to work for Netflix again now after saying all this. I just can't lie."

As for the new legal drama series on ABC, Variety reports the official logline states the show is "a high-stakes legal soap that redefines the genre by playing out over two timelines. Fifteen years from now, a woman being vetted for a Supreme Court seat recounts her experience at a prominent D.C. law firm in 2023, where the only thing more controversial than the cases was her messy love life, caught between two feuding brothers. Now, with a Supreme Court seat on the line, all of her darkest secrets are at risk of coming out, threatening her nomination, her reputation, and her marriage."