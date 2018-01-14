Netflix Cancels ‘Lady Dynamite’ After Two Seasons

Netflix has cancelled the comedy series Lady Dynamite after two seasons.

Variety reports that the streaming giant chose not to pursue a third season of the show, which starred comedian Maria Bamford. The series was a semi-autobiographical comedy based on Bamford’s real life struggles with bipolar disorder and working in the entertainment business.

The cancellation is somewhat surprising. Lady Dynamite was a critical favorite, sporting a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Its viewer rating was also high at 81 percent.

Netflix did not comment to Variety about a specific reason for the cancellation. It’s unclear if the show’s ratings were just too low because Netflix doesn’t release their viewing data.

Neither Bamford nor co-creators Pam Brady and Mitch Hurwitz have commented on the cancellation.

Lady Dynamite joins other recently cancelled comedy series Love, Haters Back Off, and Girlboss.

Both seasons of Lady Dynamite are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 1 totals 12 episodes and focuses on Bamford returning to Los Angeles after undergoing bipolar disorder treatment. Season 2 totals a slimmer eight episodes and centered around Bamford dealing with a new relationship and a new job.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Beth Dubber