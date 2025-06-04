Netflix Is Removing One of Its Biggest Shows

It’s the end of an era for CoComelon.

The toddler-aimed television program, one of the most-watched shows in the world (the series’ YouTube channel alone averages 2 billion views a month, for context) is moving from Netflix to Disney+. The Walt Disney Company will pay upwards of eight figures annually for the rights to the series.

The series will move to Disney+ in 2027, taking away one of Netflix’s flagship programs. It was Netflix’s second most-watched series last year, trailing only Bridgerton.

The program of nursery rhymes joins an already strong lineup of kids programming on Disney+, including Bluey, the second most popular kids’ series in the world and the most-streamed preschool series. Disney already had three of the most watched preschool series in the U.S. with Bluey, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, and Spidey and his Amazing Friends.

Former ad exec Jay Jeon created CoComelon on YouTube in 2006 to entertain his infant child. He sold it to conglomerate Moonbug Entertainment in 2020 for a massive sum.

It’s a massive blow for Netflix, although the streamer will continue to show spinoff CoComelon Lane and fellow Moonbug Entertainment children’s series Blippi. According to Bloomberg, kids programming is 15% of Netflix’s revenue—and a large portion of that is thanks to CoComelon.

The same year the series moves to Disney+, Universal Studios will release a CoComelon movie, which is almost guaranteed to be a massive hit.