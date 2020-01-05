Netflix Fans Left in Shock After ‘You’ Season 2 Major Death, Final Episodes

You Season 2 is out now on Netflix, and viewers are weighing on how the season closes out and the show’s death toll. Before getting into spoiler territory, many fans expressed how pleased they were with the wild twists that go down in the season’s final few episodes. While the Netflix series, which follows stalker Joe (Penn Badgley) as he inserts himself into his victims’ lives, always has big narrative twists and turns, the last couple episodes set a new bar for the show, which is 20 episodes into its run.

Me watching the last 2 episodes of You pic.twitter.com/2nmDeUWSkK — Lira Mercer (@_LiraGalore) December 29, 2019

“Ok so season 2 of #You started a little slow, but episodes 7-10 are a RIDE,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Just finished second season of You. That season was outstanding from start to finish and had me on the edge of my seat constantly. Full of complete psychopaths but love it,” another viewer wrote. “10/10. The last 2 episodes, Wow.”

“Plot twist #You !!! Impeccable last two episodes,” another pleased fan wrote.

“Oh man that last episode. Fantastic writing. Fantastic ending,” yet another Netflix user wrote.

While overall thrills were fun to share with followers who may have not have finished the show’s new season yet, some fan just could not contain themselves, especially when it came to a certain character death.

Spoilers ahead for the later half of You Season 2, including the season finale “Love, Actually.”

The main twist for the season comes at the end of the 10-episode batch, revealing the actual intentions of Joe’s new love interest, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

As the events of the season unfold, including a couple big deaths (Ambyr Childers’ Candace Stone and Carmela Zumbado’s Delilah Alves), it is revealed that Love is not as put-together as she seems. She’s gone insane, just like Joe (also known as Will Bettelheim), and killed several people. Despite all this, Joe and Love seem to want to make things work, but the only big issues is Forty Quinn (James Scully), Love’s brother.

Love has made it clear she will stop at nothing to protect and stand by her brother, which causes an issue when Forty figures out Joe’s dark past. Forty ends up confronting the couple, intending to kill Joe with a gunshot to the head. However, cop David Fincher (Danny Vasquez) happens to investigate the situation as Forty holds a gun to Joe’s head. David then guns down Forty, killing him.

My absolute favorite part of YOU season 2 was Forty turning out to be the only normal & sane person. #YouS2 pic.twitter.com/91pIfhItqY — 𝕂𝕒𝕥𝕪 (@katyosolin) January 2, 2020

Fans were heartbroken that character, who was played as annoying at first but was fleshed out as the season went out, did not have a happy ending. It stung even more since he was the only person to truly figure out Joe’s crimes from Season 1.

“Season 2 of You turned out better than I thought it would…I hate that Forty had to die though,” one viewer wrote.

“Forty should’ve just minded his business tho. #YOU Now he’s dead & Love is still with the person he didn’t want her to be with,” a second fan wrote.

“Candice didn’t deserve to die. Forty didn’t deserve to die. Delilah didn’t deserve to die. Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn I hate youuuuu,” another fan wrote.

“sorry but nothing makes me angrier than knowing forty died and joe (will) and love DID NOT!!!” yet another Netflix user wrote.

All episodes of You are currently streaming on Netflix. The season has not yet been renewed for a third season, as of press time.

