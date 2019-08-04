Netflix: Everything Streaming This Weekend

Looks like Netflix‘s streaming library is getting a fresh update, and the streaming giant is kicking off August in a big way. Friday, new shows and movies came to Netflix and more will continue throughout the weekend, a total of seven new titles, all Netflix originals, will be stocked and ready for subscribers to add to their list.

Proving to be a big month, this weekend’s offerings not only include several brand-new titles, but also the return of several fan-favorites, including something to keep the kids occupied and even a beloved talk show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3

The StoryBots are back in action and armed with answers in Season 3 of the JibJab Bros. Studios-produced series Ask the StoryBots, which is making its way to Netflix on Friday, Aug. 2.



Following a colorful team of five friends – Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo – in the world beneath viewers’ TV screens, the creatures travel the world and answer children’s most pressing questions, including how ears hear and why they can’t eat dessert all of the time.



Season 3 of the series will see the StoryBots ready to field more questions from curious kids, including the likes of “Why do people look different?” and “Where does chocolate come from.”

Basketball or Nothing

Just after the debut of Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2, Netflix is giving sports lovers another series to binge this weekend: Basketball or Nothing.



From professional golfer Rickie Fowler’s Main Event Productions and independent production company WorkShop Content Studios, the Netflix original docu-series follows the boys basketball team at Chinle High team in Arizona’s Navajo Nation as they seek a state championship.



Basketball or Nothing is set to dribble into the Netflix streaming library on Friday.

Dear White People: Volume 3

On Friday, Netflix is serving up a third offering of popular original series Dear White People.



The series picks up where the acclaimed 2014 film by the same name left off, set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface. It follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, and political correctness.



Volume 3 will see the students of Winchester embracing new creative challenges as well as romances.

Derry Girls: Season 2

Popular British comedy series Derry Girls is returning to Netflix with its sophomore run on Friday.



Written by Lisa McGee, the comedy follows a group of friends – Erin, her cousin Orla, their friends Clare and Michelle, and Michelle’s English cousin James – who attend an all-girls Catholic secondary school in Northern Ireland school in the 1990s as they navigate being teenagers.



Season 2 will see changing finally coming to Northern Ireland, though the hardships that Erin and her friend face show no signs of letting up.

Otherhood

Three empty nesters are leaving their homes in the suburbs and heading to New York in the new Netflix film Otherhood.



Set to be added to the streaming giant on Friday, Otherhood tells the story of long-time friends Carol, Gillian and Helen, who, feeling forgotten on Mother’s Day after their children leave the nest, decide to drive to New York to surprise their now adult children. Their journey becomes one that forces the women to redefine their relationships with their children, friends, spouses and most importantly, themselves.



Otherhood is written and directed by Cindy Chupack and stars Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette, and Felicity Huffman.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3

She-Ra will face new when Season 3 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power hits Netflix on Friday.



The streaming service’s reboot of the ’80s series follows teenage Princess Adora, who was raised by Hordak, the ruler of the Planet Etheria, who after finding a magic sword that transforms her into She-Ra the Princess of Power, leads a rebellion against Hordak, who rules Planet Etheria with an iron first, and his Horde.



Season 3 of the series will find Catra and Adora journeying to the Crimson Waste as they look for redemption and answers. Meanwhile, Hordak’s portal research puts Etheria’s very reality at risk.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4

Hasan Minhaj is set to deep dive back into current topics when Volume 4 of his Netflix original series, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, debuts on the streaming giant on Sunday, Aug. 4.



Streaming every Sunday, the popular series explores the modern cultural and political landscape, with Minhaj bringing his unique comedic voice and perspective, along with his storytelling skills, to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.



Volume 4’s debut comes just months after the popular series faced trouble after Saudi Arabia threatened legal action following Minhaj’s comments regarding alleged Saudi government ties to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. As a result, Netflix was forced to pull the episode in question.